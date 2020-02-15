Toni Braxton's latest clip with his son, Diezel, has amazed fans

Toni Braxton shared a video on his social media account in which he is with his son, Diezel Braxton. He is wishing everyone a happy Valentine's Day, and people keep crying for their son, saying that he is really handsome and tall.

‘Happy Valentines day for all lovers! Oni✨ ’Toni captioned his post.

Someone said, "That's your twin. He's so handsome," and another follower posted this: "Wait a minute?! Time is up and he left us all 😩’

Another commentator wrote: "Beautiful mother and handsome son," and someone else said: "Happy VDaaaaay! Ten is getting BIG!"

A follower posted this: ‘He's sooo tall. Happy Valentines Day, the Braxton ❤️ ’family and another commentator wrote:" Awwww had grown up … Happy Valentines Day for both of you … I love you @tonibraxton my idol. "

Someone else told Toni: ton @tonibraxton I love you !!!! Happy Valentines Day! And please bring your tour to St. Louis, MO! "And another follower said:" I would love to talk to you about being the spokesperson for my Lupus Foundation. "

Another commenter posted: "I am thinking about when you will have a concert in Indonesia after 10 years. @Tonibraxton," and a follower wrote this: "Your children are beautiful. Happy Valentine's Day to you too."

Someone else said: Hola Hello, Toni Braxton and your son! Happy Valentines Day. Love ❤️ Your video! I want you to know that the world was blessed the day you were born. My "GOD,quot; always bathes you and your family in "YOUR ARMS WITHOUT PROTECTION."

Another commenter published: "Happy Valentine's Day, Mrs. Beautiful1 @tonibraxton,quot;.

Apart from this, Toni made his fans happy not long ago when he provoked new musical rumors with a recent post he shared on his social media account.

She shared a photo that seems to have been taken in a recording studio, and her fans are going crazy with excitement. They are pretty sure that they are definitely working on new music these days.



