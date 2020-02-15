Tokyo Toni (Blac Chyna's mom) just got married for the 5th TIME! (Photos)

Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, married yesterday, for the fifth time. Toni and her boyfriend Marcelio walked down the hall yesterday, in a small civil ceremony in California.

Tokyo recently starred in the new Zeus network show, Tokyo Toni & # 39; s Finding Love. And although he didn't find love on the show, he quickly found love after that.

MTO News learned that Blac Chyna's mother met Marcelio less than 2 months ago, and their relationship progressed rapidly, they are now married.

Unfortunately for everyone, Tokyo's daughter Toni, Blac Chyna, was unable to attend her mother's wedding. Chyna is currently in Dubai on business.

But Chyna wouldn't miss her mother's wedding for the world. Toni broadcast her wedding ceremony live on Instagram, so Chyna could see her mother walk down the hall live.

Here is a video of Chyna watching the wedding

Here are some more photos of the Tokyo wedding:

And here is a promotion for the Tokyo reality show Toni: