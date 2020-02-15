Tiny Harris rushes over her "protector,quot; T.I. And also praise the love of his life: see his incredible messages for each other

Tiny Harris wrote an emotional message for her husband, T.I. in social networks. She called him her "protector,quot; and publicly declared her love for him for Valentine's Day.

Check out the message from Tiny that he shared on his social media account below.

‘Happy Valentines day to a love like no other! I can face anything that comes my way while I have you !! My protector @ troubleman31 👑🥰💞💘😋👅 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone told him: "I can't wait for the date of the #justsaying lol vows to be renewed,quot; and a follower said: "This kind of love is weird, and you would have found it." HAPPY VALENTINES DAY "."

Another follower published this: "I love you together and may God continue to bless you," and someone else wrote: "Awww, I love love! Happy Valentine's Day, Mr. and Mrs. Harris!"

Tip also posted the most emotional message for Tiny:

‘Happy love day to the rhythm of my heart and the love of my life. Every day I fight to be more than you need, while I motivate you to remain all I want! I know that our trip has not been perfect, but I prefer that we be defective together so that we cannot perfect ourselves. I love you to infinity Mrs. H. I am not even going to play a little about you and there is NO LIMIT or CHAPTER in that‼ ️ You will have ALL MY LOVE for ALL MY LIFE … and all the Diamonds, Bentleys, Bells and Whistles that They come with him‼ ️ Proud of you and everything we've built‼ ️ It has been an incredible journey and I am enjoying every minute. #EndlessLove, "Tip wrote on his own social media account.

Tiny said: ‘You just melted my ❤️ again !! I love you like nobody else will! 😘😻💋 ’

Someone else said: Qué What a beautiful couple! May God continue to bless you both with many, many incredible years of love and happiness. "

Fans are amazed to see these two so in love and happy with each other these days.



