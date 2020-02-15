Home Entertainment Tiny Harris rushes over her "protector,quot; T.I. And also praise the love...

Tiny Harris rushes over her "protector,quot; T.I. And also praise the love of his life: see his incredible messages for each other

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Tiny Harris Gushes Over Her 'Protector' T.I. And He Also Praises The Love Of His Life

Tiny Harris wrote an emotional message for her husband, T.I. in social networks. She called him her "protector,quot; and publicly declared her love for him for Valentine's Day.

Check out the message from Tiny that he shared on his social media account below.

‘Happy Valentines day to a love like no other! I can face anything that comes my way while I have you !! My protector @ troubleman31 👑🥰💞💘😋👅 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone told him: "I can't wait for the date of the #justsaying lol vows to be renewed,quot; and a follower said: "This kind of love is weird, and you would have found it." HAPPY VALENTINES DAY "."

Another follower published this: "I love you together and may God continue to bless you," and someone else wrote: "Awww, I love love! Happy Valentine's Day, Mr. and Mrs. Harris!"

Tip also posted the most emotional message for Tiny:

‘Happy love day to the rhythm of my heart and the love of my life. Every day I fight to be more than you need, while I motivate you to remain all I want! I know that our trip has not been perfect, but I prefer that we be defective together so that we cannot perfect ourselves. I love you to infinity Mrs. H. I am not even going to play a little about you and there is NO LIMIT or CHAPTER in that‼ ️ You will have ALL MY LOVE for ALL MY LIFE … and all the Diamonds, Bentleys, Bells and Whistles that They come with him‼ ️ Proud of you and everything we've built‼ ️ It has been an incredible journey and I am enjoying every minute. #EndlessLove, "Tip wrote on his own social media account.

Tiny said: ‘You just melted my ❤️ again !! I love you like nobody else will! 😘😻💋 ’

Someone else said: Qué What a beautiful couple! May God continue to bless you both with many, many incredible years of love and happiness. "

Ad

Fans are amazed to see these two so in love and happy with each other these days.


Post views:
one

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©