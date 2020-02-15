Timbaland close to achieving your ideal body

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Shock Value & # 39; He says he becomes & # 39; a completely new person & # 39; after quitting his addiction with opioids and now he is focused on achieving his ideal body.

Timbaland It is close to reaching its goal of losing 200 pounds after conquering an addiction to painkillers.

The star routinely abused prescription opioid medications before giving up the habit and adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes intense exercise, and will not stop until he develops his ideal body.

"I kept seeing him in my dreams. I had a vision of how I should look and I had to achieve the goal," he tells TMZ. "I still have about 30 (pounds) left. I want to go to the end. I want to be a better me."

Timbaland is proud of his new lifestyle based on the physical state that reveals that he was completely lost during his addiction to painkillers.

"After cleaning myself and becoming a completely new person, you have to press the reset button, and in doing so, I feel you have to take care of your health and that will take care of your mental and mental health. Everything else," said the creator of successes "Give It to Me." "Once you start (opioids), it takes over you."