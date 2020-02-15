Tiger Woods gets a double bogey of four putt from 18 feet in Riviera | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML85b318fd0c157e89a6124b6572c834e511% %MINIFYHTML85b318fd0c157e89a6124b6572c834e512%









Tiger Woods slid down the leaderboard after a double bogey of four putts from within 20 feet in the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods' wait for an inaugural victory at the Riviera Country Club will have to wait another year after experiencing a nightmare during the third round of the Genesis Invitational.

The host of the tournament spent the weekend nine strokes out of the rhythm and needed a quick start to get the chance for a historic title of the 83rd PGA Tour, just to see that their hopes ended with a catalog of errors at the beginning of their round.

Woods, who told reporters before the tournament that he "never really played well,quot; in the field of California, lost a foot of six feet to save the pair in the eleventh pair before getting into more trouble two holes later.

Woods recorded rounds of 69 and 73 in the first two days.

The former No. 1 in the world had reached the green par-four in regulation and was left 20 feet from the flag, only to inexplicably accumulate a double bogey of four putts to slide down the leaderboard.

After misinterpreting his initial bird appearance and seeing his ball dribble three feet past the left side of the hole, Woods pushed his next effort hard along the right edge and a similar distance.

Woods putt also ran three feet past the hole, before the 15-time major champion finally became the fourth time he asked after cutting his ball on the left edge.

The double 18-foot four-stroke bogey was followed by a bogey in the next three pair, leaving Woods four for the day and the second bottom of the 68 players who made the cut.

Click on the video above to see Woods' four-hit surprise!