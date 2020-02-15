Three people shot outside the Kandi Burruss restaurant in Atlanta

First reported by the Hollywood Reporter, three people were injured after being shot at a restaurant outside Atlanta. As a result, the restaurant is owned by Real Atlanta Housewives Star Kandi Burruss

East Point Police Captain Allyn Glover told the media that a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and attacked another person. Two spectators were shot and the three affected people were relatively unharmed or, at least, were left without life-threatening injuries.

Glover told reporters that the shooter was never arrested. In addition, it was reported that the identities of the people involved were not disclosed. Reportedly, Old Lady Gang is owned by Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, and is named after Burruss's mother and her sisters.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the first restaurant opened in Atlanta in 2016, and then another one was created in 2018. As most know, Burruss has been a popular cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2009, during its second season.

She met her man, Todd Tucker, who was also a former line producer, on the show. Since then, Kandi has appeared in other productions, including Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, in addition to having come to fame as part of the 90's R,amp;B group, Xscape.

He later played a crucial role in the hit TLC song, "No Scrubs," which has since become a cult classic. According to the Burruss Wikipedia page, he won the Grammy Award for best R,amp;B song for the aforementioned song, and also began his role in Real Housewives of Atlanta on July 30, 2009.

His history in the entertainment industry extends beyond his time in Xscape as well. For the first time, he appeared on television at BET's Teen Summit, when he was only 15 years old and attending Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Georgia.

Kandi and his members of the Xscape band first released their debut album in the early 1990s, Hummin & # 39; Comin & # 39; in ‘Cha in 1993



