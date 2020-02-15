Three people shot at Kandi Burruss restaurant in Atlanta "Old Lady Gang 2,quot;

# Roommates, things have become very serious in the restaurant owned by the star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Reportedly, there was a shooting inside the restaurant that left three people shot.

It is known that Kandi Burruss operates multiple businesses, but will probably insist on increasing security in one of the restaurants after a recent incident that could have been fatal.

According to Atlanta's East Point police, tonight, when couples were having dinner on Valentine's Day, a man entered the Old Lady Gang 2 restaurant on Marketplace Boulevard, located at the Camp Creek Marketplace, and shot him at a man, as well as two innocent people.

Fortunately, the authorities confirmed that the three victims are expected to be well after being transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Meanwhile, the Atlanta police are still searching for the gunman, who has not been identified at this time.

In addition, the police do not yet have a reason for the shooting. Local media interviewed some clients who were inside at the time of the shooting and remember seeing everyone running immediately towards the exit once the shots rang out.

There were also rumors that one of the victims was 14 years old, however, that report has not been confirmed. As for Kandi, she and Todd have not responded publicly to the shooting at this time.

Kandi recently opened the second location of Old Lady Gang after the success of the first restaurant a few years ago.

