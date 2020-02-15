Thousands of people descend in Falcon Stadium for the Avalanche outdoor game

%MINIFYHTML98de82eae14151cf6f74133b5e1718ee11% %MINIFYHTML98de82eae14151cf6f74133b5e1718ee12%

AIR FORCE ACADEMY – Avalanche rookie Cale Makar wasn't sure what to expect from fans on Saturday night for his outdoor hockey showcase when the team bus rolled into Falcon Stadium.

But a look out the window as Colorado approached the Air Force Academy erased any doubt.

The Avs and the Kings, without a doubt, were a must-see show.

"Seeing all the traffic on one side of the road was crazy," Makar said.

Thousands of people arrived at the Air Force for the NHL Stadium Series with significant vehicle congestion that kept some motorists stuck in traffic jams for hours outside the academy long after the game began. Only two entry points, a driver's license check for each vehicle and a traffic accident in the area only made the problems worse. However, for those who arrived early, additional preparation was rewarded.

A continuous line of single-row vehicles rolled over muddy roads and in snow-filled parking lots to close when the parking doors opened at 1 p.m.

Colorado Springs resident Steve Strauch brought an expert level setup unloaded from a large van. The breast, the shredded pork, the meatballs and the fried chicken rested on the tables under two tents and propane heaters, while the temperatures were around 40 degrees. Strauch's group even turned a pair of cornhole game boards to their sides, and then used hockey sticks to throw discs through the hole openings.

"We have planned this for a long time," Strauch said. “The Avs are my team. My son was born when they went to the Stanley Cup. … This is the perfect weather. There's nothing better than this ".

The sound of live music performances from the stage of a pre-game party on the east side of Falcon Stadium attracted large crowds. Fans also had the opportunity to take a picture with the Stanley Cup. Dave Oliver, of Monument, said he waited more than an hour to have the opportunity to witness the glory of hockey. He didn't care about the long tail.

"It's a perfect backdrop with the mountains," Oliver said.

Falcon Stadium, the home of Air Force football, can accommodate 46,692 people and a nearby crowd was expected. John and Sandy Fraser, holders of Denver Avs season tickets, were among the first to find their place in the western stands; 12 rows above and near the 50 yard line. John Fraser said: "Just when they announced the game, we got our tickets and room reservations." Initially, the Frasers were worried if the game could be obstructed by the boards, but they were tall enough to have an almost horizontal view of the action.

However, sitting high in the upper northwest corner, the Prouty family also had an excellent viewing angle. Mike and Sylvia, from Colorado Springs, have been hooked on Avalanche hockey since their son's youth game days. His perspective showed that Saturday night's experience was not dictated by the face value of the ticket.

"It is played in a stadium, outside, when it is cold and in Colorado," said Mike Prouty. "I love."