This diaper & # 39; smart & # 39; can alert the caregiver when it is wet – Latest news

NEW YORK: Concerns about changing the baby's diaper at the right time will soon become a thing of the past for many parents, as Indian researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a "smart,quot; version of the product that can Alert a caregiver when wet.

This smart diaper is embedded with a humidity sensor that detects moisture and sends a signal to a nearby receiver, which in turn can send a notification to a smartphone or computer, according to a study published in IEEE Sensors.

The sensor could also be integrated into adult diapers, for patients who may not realize or be too ashamed to report that a change is needed, according to Pankhuri Sen, a research assistant at the MIT AutoID Laboratory.

"Diapers are used not only for babies, but also for aging populations, or patients who are in bed and cannot take care of themselves," said Sen.

"It would be convenient in these cases for a caregiver to be notified that a patient, particularly in a hospital with several beds, needs a change," he added.

If used too long, a wet diaper can cause painful rashes.

"This (smart diaper) could prevent skin rashes and some infections such as urinary tract infections, both in older and children populations," said research collaborator Sai Nithin R. Kantareddy, a graduate student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at MIT.

The sensor in the diaper consists of a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, which is placed under a layer of super absorbent polymer, a type of hydrogel that is typically used in diapers to absorb moisture.

When the hydrogel is wet, the material expands and becomes slightly conductive, enough to activate the RFID tag to send a radio signal to an RFID reader at a distance of up to one meter.

The researchers estimate that the sensor costs less than 2 cents of manufacturing, which makes it a low-cost disposable alternative to other smart diaper technology.

Over time, smart diapers can help record and identify certain health problems, such as signs of constipation or incontinence.

A typical RFID tag has two elements: an antenna for backscatter radio frequency signals and an RFID chip that stores the tag information, such as the specific product to which the tag is attached.

RFID tags do not require batteries; They receive energy in the form of radio waves emitted by an RFID reader.

When an RFID tag collects this energy, its antenna activates the RFID chip, which modifies the radio waves and sends a signal to the reader, with its information encoded within the waves.

This is how, for example, you can identify and track products labeled with RFID tags.

The new sensor can be especially useful for nurses who work in neonatal units and care for several babies at the same time.

