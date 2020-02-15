These 25 facts will make you fall in love with Megan Thee Stallion

Bob Levey / Getty Images for Spotify
As out of a Greek myth, Megan Thee Stallion jumped, fully formed.
Promising his mother that he would not lean toward the full-time rap game until he was 21, he was in a hurry to compensate, but he has done so, and something else. His debut album is still in process, but his 2019 anthem "Hot Girl Summer,quot; came to life and ended in Saturday night live with Possibility of the rapper, contributing to the Queen and thin soundtrack, doing a concert of NPR Tiny Desk, sitting next to Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week, and leading a New Year's Eve show at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles that was presented at Dick Clark's New Year's Eve.
"Your actions make you a & # 39; sexy girl & # 39;", he explained to E! News in August. "You have to be someone energetic, the life of the party, just nice, you know what I say? You should be able to put that trust in other people and get along with all the girls and just like having a good time. Without apologizing. . You just have to be on. "
But, he assured us, it was not seasonal.
"We are taking this hot girl from summer to winter," Megan said. "We don't care. Just put on a jacket."
In honor of his 25th birthday, here are 25 opportunities to educate you in the art of what makes Megan Thee Stallion work:
1. Megan Jovon Ruth Pete was born on February 15, 1995 in Bexar County, Texas.
2. He spent his early years, until age 14, in the South Park area of Houston, also in the old grounds of Travis scott (at whose Astroworld Festival he performed in December 2019). "I feel like I have to go to my city, because we have many legends and many great ones," Megan told Rolling Stone in 2019. "But I don't think we've ever had a Houston rapper." or Texas and turn off the shit. So that's where I come with that. "
3. Her mother, Holly Thomas, was a rapper who performed under the stage name of Holly-Wood, and would take her little girl to the recording studio with her instead of leaving her with a babysitter. "My mother is the first rapper I know," Megan told Vulture in March 2019. "I'm thinking, well, yes, this is normal. Everyone is doing this."
4. His best advice came from his mother, Megan told The Source in 2018. "My mom tells me every day: & # 39; Kill these hoes! Go hard with these hoes & # 39; I don't know why what my mother talks to me like that, but every time I do something it's like, & # 39; Megan, get out here and tear apart these hoes & # 39; and I say, well, I guess that's my daily motto. "
5. Thomas, who was also his daughter's manager, had been fighting a brain tumor and died the day after Megan spoke with Vulture in March 2019. "Damn, I miss my mom, all we did was joke all day, "the artist wrote. A tribute on Instagram. "She is the only person who could make me cry with laughter. I feel so lost (without her) but I do my best to keep my shit on the right track. The best mother in the world. The strongest woman on the planet. Nor I can even put together complete sentences … RIP mom. "
6. Megan is 5 & # 39; 10 and since he was 15 or 16, "older men always said: & # 39; Oh, you're a stallion & # 39;", he shared with Houstonia in 2017. "So I finally had to ask, is it a good thing? Everyone took it and ran with it, and then I put it as my main name on Twitter, and since then everyone has been calling me Stallion." His great artistic name is pronounced Megan the Stallion, despite the actual writing The e.
"Honestly," he told The Source, "my name is Thee Stallion because obviously I'm tall and fine. So men are immediately intimidated by the height anyway. I'm 5 & # 39; 10. Then, when I'm rapping I came out very strong. I feel like the boys don't know how to attack me at first, but they know me and then they're fine, maybe she won't tear my head off. "
7. Thomas wanted Megan to wait until he was 21 to follow his full-time hip-hop dreams, mainly because his lyrics were very sexual, so at age 18 he enrolled in Prairie View A,amp;M. She retired, but returned to school at the University of South Texas in 2018 to study health administration, and as of 2019 she was a third-year student.
8. Megan's plan is to open and operate assisted living facilities in Texas after graduation where fellow graduates can come to work. "Then my great grandmother had been taking care of her mother, my grandmother," she explained her motivation to Vulture. "So they are taking care of each other in the house, and I mean, my grandmother is almost 70 years old and my great grandmother was 87 years old, so just watching her take care of her made me want to create a facility for people who are older to go and someone help them with their care at the end of life. "
In fact, your business could help people of all ages. "And you know how hard it is to get a job after college?" she explained to Billboard. "So I thought it would be very easy for my classmates if I opened something they could go to look for work. I knew I didn't want to be a nurse. And once I started to be very popular with my music, I knew I probably wasn't going to medical school, and then the blood makes me a little apprehensive, so I thought: & # 39; I don't want to touch anyone & # 39; but I want to run the hospital. I don't want to do the dirty work, but I definitely want to put it there for people to come and help others. "
9. Like so many others these days, he gained followers on SoundCloud and social networks, and dropped his first mixtape, Rich ratchet, in 2016. His first EP, Make it hot, came out in 2017, all before it had acquired much attention from the mainstream.
10. Megan was the first rapper to sign with 300 Entertainment when she did it in November 2018. "I am ready to take over," he said. Billboard. "Everyone was looking for me. There were so many different labels coming to me and they just didn't seem right, but 300 … they loved me very much. It felt like a family."
eleven) Pimp C, who died in 2007 from abuse of "purple drink,quot; (codeine and promethazine) exacerbated by sleep apnea, and Notorious BIG., who was shot dead in 1997, are his favorite rappers. "I like the arrogance of Pimp C. It makes me feel very confident and makes me feel very good. So definitely, when people listen to my music, I want them to feel that way too. Biggie also inspires me. I love her game of words,quot;.
12. Your 2018 EP Tina Snow It is named after another alter ego, inspired by the alias Tony Snow of Pimp C. "Tina is my pimp side," said Megan Environment. "Tina is the raw version of Megan, she just doesn't care."
13. "Hot Girl Summer,quot; has to do with trust, and so does she. "When I make music," he said Billboard, "I hope he gets inside someone and they feel like, & # 39; You know what? Shit, I'm a bad bitch! & # 39; I know I have to stay as I am to keep inspiring other women to feel ( the same thing.) Confidence literally begins in yourself. You have to look in the mirror. If you don't like what you see, you're going to emit that energy. "
14. Megan's fans are called Hotties, a natural filming of her great summer hit, as well as some of the artist's other nicknames, such as "H-Town Hottie,quot; and "Hot Girl Meg." "The main objective of my music is to make people feel strong and safe. To be a Hottie you must have a lot of self-esteem, a lot of confidence, be able to put your feet on the ground," he explained. Environment.
15. Megan asked Nicki Minaj to collaborate on "Hot Girl Summer,quot; through Instagram Live, and Minaj sent his verse that night. "It made me feel like I should be doing something right, Nicki didn't get on anything," he said. Variety.
16. Megan did not expect her "Stalli Freestyle,quot; video to go viral. "I used to make videos for Instagram simply by doing freestyle in the videos," he told The Source in 2018. "One day I was about to go to the studio to record and before entering the studio, I had just made a video out of the studio. When he started to get so many people he said: "Make this a song! I want to jam this every day. So I recorded it, turned it into a song, recorded a video and BOOM! "
17. It is known that he pours Hennessy for fans in the front row of his shows, and places always know how to store a bottle of ice for her.
18. It was rumored that he was dating G-Eazy after they saw them looking cozy in the E11EVEN nightclub, but she led to twitter to take that down, writing: "" Very well, now, you have all the jokes, but I am not King G Eazy. "
19. Since he has been in the spotlight, Megan has made it clear that he wants to be famous for one thing. "I feel that artists in general, but definitely women, if you don't go out with someone who shows up or not just act like a complete jerk, then people nine out of 10 probably won't know who you are. So I just have to get on with my music, because the way people know me is because of my music, "he said Billboard. "They don't know me for anything else. There's no drama. I'm not with anyone. So if you find out about me, you find out about me through my music, and that's how I want to keep it."
20. Megan is not waiting until she begins her empire of medical care to give back. She contributed $ 15,400 in Thanksgiving turkeys and helped deliver them to 1,050 needy homes at the Houston Portwall Pantry Food Bank in November.
21. She has a French bulldog named Enemy you frenchie, and has 267,000 followers on Instagram.
22. When a photo of 2015 was discovered and posted on social media, Megan confirmed that it was real and explained on Instagram Live that she had been arrested for getting into a public fight with her then boyfriend at SXSW in Austin. She had discovered "at the damn concert,quot; that he had cheated and fathered a son with the other woman, Megan said. He tried to keep calm and get away, Megan said, but he began to "pull and push her,quot; and then threw his phone down and stomped on it, then lost his temper and started beating him, and then the police showed up. She spent two days in jail.
23. His debut album, Suga, will be released in 2020, the title inspired by another more sensitive alter ego.
24. When asked in 2018 who was the collaboration of his dreams, he responded quickly Environment"Beyoncé. Me and B have to do something. Houston needs it." Perhaps the issue came up when Megan spent New Year's Eve with the Carter family, including Blue ivy.
25. Megan will become a judge in a series of ballroom competition called Legendary that will come to HBO Max when the streaming service is retracted this spring. According to Refinery 29, he is also writing a horror movie, because he loves horror movies and is tired of the disappointing plots of so many he has seen lately.
At the end of the day, she just wants other women to feel as good about themselves as she does.
"I don't care about the opinions of many people, and I feel that this probably also appears in my music and in my personality," he told Vulture last year. "I really want other women to feel that way because I feel that sometimes we walk so tense and walk trying to be something we are not, trying to sustain that image that we believe other people want to see.
"That doesn't have to be the case. When it's just you, people gravitate toward what you think people want you to be. So I definitely just want other girls to feel what I feel. Working on it. , however, day by day. "
