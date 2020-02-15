These 25 facts will make you fall in love with Megan Thee Stallion

Lexie Moreland / WWD / Shutterstock

7. Thomas wanted Megan to wait until he was 21 to follow his full-time hip-hop dreams, mainly because his lyrics were very sexual, so at age 18 he enrolled in Prairie View A,amp;M. She retired, but returned to school at the University of South Texas in 2018 to study health administration, and as of 2019 she was a third-year student.

8. Megan's plan is to open and operate assisted living facilities in Texas after graduation where fellow graduates can come to work. "Then my great grandmother had been taking care of her mother, my grandmother," she explained her motivation to Vulture. "So they are taking care of each other in the house, and I mean, my grandmother is almost 70 years old and my great grandmother was 87 years old, so just watching her take care of her made me want to create a facility for people who are older to go and someone help them with their care at the end of life. "

In fact, your business could help people of all ages. "And you know how hard it is to get a job after college?" she explained to Billboard. "So I thought it would be very easy for my classmates if I opened something they could go to look for work. I knew I didn't want to be a nurse. And once I started to be very popular with my music, I knew I probably wasn't going to medical school, and then the blood makes me a little apprehensive, so I thought: & # 39; I don't want to touch anyone & # 39; but I want to run the hospital. I don't want to do the dirty work, but I definitely want to put it there for people to come and help others. "