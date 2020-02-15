"The West is winning," said Pompeo. The West was not buying it.

%MINIFYHTML3cb136c1d5eedb36ca459d634780634e11% %MINIFYHTML3cb136c1d5eedb36ca459d634780634e12%

"The Chinese Communist Party is moving even faster and more in the wrong direction: more internal repression, more predatory economic practices, more hard hands and the most worrisome for me, a more aggressive military stance," he said. That has become a bipartisan vision: his vocation of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat, echoed his assessment.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi responded later, telling the forum that Esper and Pompeo "say the same thing wherever they go about China,quot; and dismissed their comments as "lies."

"The root cause of all these problems and issues is that the United States does not want to see China's rapid development and rejuvenation, and even less would they want to accept the success of a socialist country," said Wang.

"The most important task for China and the United States is to sit together to have a serious dialogue and find a way for two important countries with different social systems to live in harmony and interact in peace," he added. "China is ready and we expect the United States to work with us."

Later, Esper told reporters he was cautiously optimistic about a seven-day "violence reduction,quot; in Afghanistan that could lead to a peace agreement with the Taliban, and said "we are going to suspend an important part of our operations "in the country when the Taliban do their part. But although US forces could be reduced to 8,600, of approximately 13,000, he said there was not yet an agreed schedule for further reductions.

Many eyes were also on Macron, whose relations with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany have been somewhat difficult. Macron called for better European integration and greater unity in the definition of European interests, urging the Germans to help develop "a culture of European security,quot; and not see all security problems "through the eyes Americans. "

On Russia, he said: "We need a European policy, not just a transatlantic policy."

He insisted that he was not frustrated with the apparent paralysis of the current German government, but admitted that he is "impatient."