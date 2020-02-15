The United States supports North Korea to fight the coronavirus

SEOUL, South Korea – The United States said it would approve humanitarian assistance to North Korea to help international aid agencies fight the coronavirus there, amid fears that the impoverished country may be hiding an outbreak.
North Korea has not reported any cases of the new coronavirus. But last week, some South Korean news reports, citing unidentified sources within the North secret, said they had suspected there were deaths related to the virus. The reports could not be confirmed.
North Korea shares a 930-mile border with China, where the coronavirus emerged. Since then it has spread to numerous countries; More than 1,500 deaths have been reported, almost all in China.
North Korea has taken aggressive measures to avoid the virus, including the suspension of all flights and trains to and from China. But the border has long been porous for smugglers, who transport goods across the border of the shallow river that separates the two countries.
The public health system in North Korea is dysfunctional, and travel restrictions have made it difficult for the North to buy or smuggle drugs, goods or other supplies from China. Relief organizations have complained that the US-led international sanctions against the North, imposed by their nuclear weapons program, have prevented them from providing help quickly.
This week, the Red Cross requested an exemption from sanctions that would allow it to transfer money to its office in North Korea, describing it as "a life-saving intervention." He cited an urgent need for personal protective equipment and test kits to prepare for a possible outbreak in the north.
The United States also expressed alarm and encouraged US and international aid groups to help the North to counteract and contain the virus.
"The United States is deeply concerned about the vulnerability of the people of North Korea to an outbreak of coronavirus," Morgan Ortagus, a spokesman for the State Department, said in a statement.
So far, North Korea has said nothing about how many people could have quarantined or tested for the virus. But clearly the threat is being taken seriously, taking it suspended international tourism and, more recently, extended the quarantine period for people with coronavirus symptoms, from 14 days to 30 days.
Its state media have published photos of officials with masks who hold emergency meetings in disease control centers and disinfect ports and train stations. The North also asked South Korean officials to evict a joint liaison office in the North Korean city of Kaesong as a precaution against the virus.
Earlier this month, state media said health officials had stepped up inspections on "all the routes leading to the capital city," Pyongyang, which is the home of the North Korean elite, including the main leader. Kim Jong-un. He said the authorities demanded that all people passing through the main train station in Pyongyang wear masks.
Amid the many signs that North Korea fears an outbreak, its state media have not reported Mr. Kim's public appearances since he saw A concert in Pyongyang a few weeks ago.
North Korea also closed its ports and borders to foreign products and summoned officials who had been earning foreign exchange in China, quarantining them at the border, Daily NK said. The North Korean army has also been smuggling large amounts of South Korean face masks across China, he said.
Kim Seung-eun, a Christian pastor and human rights activist in South Korea who works with informants in the north, said Friday he had not heard any deaths from the coronavirus in the country.
He said the North Korean authorities had drastically intensified border controls, even ordering the guards to shoot at those who tried to cross the border illegally. That draconian measure has made it impossible for groups like him to smuggle refugees from North Korea, he said.
"North Korea has to take such an extreme step because its medical infrastructure is so bad that if an epidemic breaks out, it could get out of control," Kim said.
The coronavirus emerged when North Korea seemed to withdraw from a period of relative openness, with the The diplomacy between Kim Jong-un and President Trump has not produced concrete agreements to end the North nuclear weapons program or international sanctions. In recent months, North Korea has opened tourist cities with the hope of attracting Chinese visitors and the much-needed tourist cash. But the coronavirus has stopped that effort.
Interruptions in border trade could damage the national economy. More than 90 percent of North Korea's official foreign trade passes through China.
"North Korea is under increasing stress due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor in the international studies division at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "The revenue stream that Kim anticipated from tourism is running out and the informal economy is undergoing border restrictions and draconian travel."
"North Korea may be in blockade now, but it will soon need economic concessions," he added.
That raises the possibility that Pyongyang can return to diplomacy, or resume weapons tests to strengthen his negotiating hand, analysts said.