The United States supports North Korea to fight the coronavirus

SEOUL, South Korea – The United States said it would approve humanitarian assistance to North Korea to help international aid agencies fight the coronavirus there, amid fears that the impoverished country may be hiding an outbreak.

North Korea has not reported any cases of the new coronavirus. But last week, some South Korean news reports, citing unidentified sources within the North secret, said they had suspected there were deaths related to the virus. The reports could not be confirmed.

North Korea shares a 930-mile border with China, where the coronavirus emerged. Since then it has spread to numerous countries; More than 1,500 deaths have been reported, almost all in China.

North Korea has taken aggressive measures to avoid the virus, including the suspension of all flights and trains to and from China. But the border has long been porous for smugglers, who transport goods across the border of the shallow river that separates the two countries.