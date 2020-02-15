The United States and the Taliban agree to reduce violence, in the first step towards a peace agreement

MUNICH – US officials said on Friday they had agreed with the Taliban a seven-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan that, if maintained, would be followed by an Afghan peace agreement after 18 years of war.
The decline in hostilities would be the first step in a plan that would lead to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, although there have been indications that the United States would want to maintain some anti-terrorism and intelligence forces there.
The agreement on reducing violence was announced by a senior administration official at the annual Munich Security Conference, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper defend US policies.
But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Taliban would have to adhere to that reduction for seven days before a formal peace pact could be signed.
The moment is remarkable. If the seven-day period begins this weekend or early next week, and lasts for a week, the peace agreement would be ready to sign around the time that President Trump will travel to India. That opens up the possibility that the president, who previously tried to bring members of the The Taliban at Camp David for a firm would have the option of traveling to a safe place, such as the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, to formalize an agreement.
A truce was expected, and Pompeo and Esper met on Friday in Munich with Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan. But there was no announcement of an impending agreement, and similar efforts have collapsed. Trump withdrew from an agreement last year after an attack that killed an American soldier and 11 others.
The senior official who informed reporters in Munich said the agreement would not come into effect until a verified and successful reduction of hostilities, which is far from a general ceasefire.
The violence reduction agreement, the official said, is very specific, saying that it would have to be at the national level and include violence against Afghans, as well as members of the US-led coalition, and would apply to all elements of violence that have become familiar. in 18 years of war: roadside bombs, suicide bombs and rocket attacks.
The pace of an American withdrawal is the most important political issue for Trump. One of the few issues on which he and the Democratic presidential candidates agree is the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan, although many of the candidates said in a poll published by The New York Times last week that they would keep a small anti-terrorist force and a certain presence of intelligence.
It seems likely that the Trump administration will do the same. But officials would not discuss any parallel agreement with the Taliban that could allow such a presence, even by the C.I.A.
The senior official said that any American presence depends on whether the Taliban keep their promises.
All parties are very aware that history suggests that there will be multiple opportunities for the agreement to be broken. But it is the closest they have been to President Trump's goals of withdrawing many of the US troops in Afghanistan and ending the longest war in the United States.
The initial seven-day reduction in violence is seen as proof not only of good intentions, but also of the ability of the Taliban and the Afghan government to control their forces and those of their allies, in a war that became more complex for internal violence. rivalries and local disputes.
A decrease in hostilities would be an abrupt change, which would come One of the most violent years in the long conflict. In 2019, the civil mortality rate averaged almost seven per day, the United States dropped more than 7,000 bombs and missiles, and the Taliban and smaller armed insurgent groups carried out about 25,000 attacks.
The agreement would establish a 135-day calendar to reduce the strength of US troops in Afghanistan from approximately 13,000 to 8,600; Officials from the United States had indicated that they planned to make the reduction with or without a current agreement. It requires a complete withdrawal within three to five years, although it is not clear what constitutes "complete withdrawal."
It also demands the start of negotiations between the Kabul government and the Taliban, something that the Taliban have long rejected, over a long-term agreement to share power. Afghan leaders have been frustrated by the fact that the United States has acceded to the Taliban's demand that the negotiations, held last year in Doha, Qatar, exclude the government, even while the deadly violence continued.