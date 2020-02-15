The United States and the Taliban agree to reduce violence, in the first step towards a peace agreement

The moment is remarkable. If the seven-day period begins this weekend or early next week, and lasts for a week, the peace agreement would be ready to sign around the time that President Trump will travel to India. That opens up the possibility that the president, who previously tried to bring members of the The Taliban at Camp David for a firm would have the option of traveling to a safe place, such as the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, to formalize an agreement.

A truce was expected, and Pompeo and Esper met on Friday in Munich with Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan. But there was no announcement of an impending agreement, and similar efforts have collapsed. Trump withdrew from an agreement last year after an attack that killed an American soldier and 11 others.

The senior official who informed reporters in Munich said the agreement would not come into effect until a verified and successful reduction of hostilities, which is far from a general ceasefire.

The violence reduction agreement, the official said, is very specific, saying that it would have to be at the national level and include violence against Afghans, as well as members of the US-led coalition, and would apply to all elements of violence that have become familiar. in 18 years of war: roadside bombs, suicide bombs and rocket attacks.

The pace of an American withdrawal is the most important political issue for Trump. One of the few issues on which he and the Democratic presidential candidates agree is the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan, although many of the candidates said in a poll published by The New York Times last week that they would keep a small anti-terrorist force and a certain presence of intelligence.