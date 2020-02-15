The struggle of the elephants of Sri Lanka to survive | Sri Lanka News

Conservationists have criticized the Sri Lankan wildlife minister for distributing shotguns to Civil Security personnel to protect farmers and their crops from elephants.

The decline in habitats and the growth of human populations are leading people and elephants to a growing confrontation, while the promised conservation efforts have not yet materialized.

Minelle Fernández de Al Jazeera reports from Eruwea, Sri Lanka.