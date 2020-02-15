The storm Dennis explodes in & # 39; BOMB cyclone & # 39; to become & # 39; one of the strongest ever seen in the Atlantic & # 39;

Storm Dennis has exploded in a cyclone bomb while meteorologists call it one of the worst North Atlantic storms ever recorded.

No less than 40,000 passengers have been affected so far that the EasyJet economic airline cancels 234 flights to, from and within the United Kingdom, since the fourth storm of the year called the fourth storm of the year brings winds of 70 mph and 100 mm of rain in some areas as of Saturday Tomorrow.

This will be a second blow to communities devastated by floods that are still recovering from the damage caused by heavy rains and 80 mph winds caused by the Ciara storm last week.

The last storm, probably the largest of the century, claimed three victims after a falling tree killed a 58-year-old Mercedes driver, a 77-year-old man fell and hit his head with ice and a branch that fell killed a walking dog in his sixties.

And now, & # 39; Dennis the Menace & # 39; 1,200 miles wide will cause chaos in cities in the Calder Valley of Yorkshire, which was flooded with flood water when the Ciara storm raged.

Workers in the cities of West Yorkshire in Calder Valley (pictured today) are already trying to recover from the devastating effects of the Ciara storm, but are using sandbags to avoid further damage in the area with the Dennis storm that tomorrow is coming.

Local authorities are quickly trying to build flood defenses so that the cities of Mytholmroyd and Sowerby Bridge in Calder Valley do not suffer further flood damage.

What are the & # 39; bomb cyclones & # 39; and how do they happen? A & # 39; cyclone bomb & # 39 ;, also known as explosive cyclogenesis or climate bomb, is caused by a sharp drop in air pressure within a storm. Usually, it creates winds of 74-95 mph. For a cyclone pump to start, the air pressure must drop by 24 millibars in 24 hours, which means a quick change from good weather to bad. This process is sometimes called & # 39; bombogenesis & # 39; or & # 39; weather pump & # 39 ;. The phenomenon got its name because the dramatic drop in pressure is similar to the explosion of a bomb. It all starts with a cyclone, an ascending column of air that rotates. A vacuum effect is created when the air increases, which causes the pressure to drop.

The Environmental Agency warned that due to the water-soaked terrain that the Ciara storm left, the latest floods are expected to worsen what has been seen so far, reports the BBC.

Storm Dennis became a "cyclone bomb,quot; on Thursday, when air pressure dropped by 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Surprisingly, this is more than double the fall necessary to give the phenomenon its extreme name.

Meteorological Bureau meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told Glasgow Live: “ In a slightly more technical definition, it is called rapid cyclogenesis. It is a low pressure system that drops 24 millibars in 24 hours or more.

"An easier way to think is that it is a low pressure weather system that falls very fast."

British Airways has canceled around 20 to 30 flights due to the storm.

While Iceland will feel the worst part of the storm, which could be one of the worst North Atlantic storms in history, the United Kingdom will be hit by strong winds and heavy rains.

Meteorologist Tony Zartman told Accuweather: "Higher rainfall totals will likely be concentrated in Scotland, Wales, Denmark and Norway, which is typical with a windstorm on this road."

The Meteorological Office raised the alert to amber for Dartmoor and southern Devon, most of Wales, the Pennines and large areas of Yorkshire, where it is expected to fall to 5.5 inches of rain.

Cities affected by flooding throughout the Calder Valley (Mytholmroyd in today's photo) are being loaded in sandbags while storm Dennis threatens to scourge Britain with even more rain and winds of up to 80 miles per hour tomorrow , only six days after the storm Ciara

The amber warning area includes cities in West Yorkshire where hundreds of homes were flooded after the Ciara storm caused more than a month of rain last weekend.

In York, where the Ouse peaked more than 14 feet on Tuesday, river levels remained high at almost 11 feet yesterday.

Hunt looks for the adorable British bulldog Jay, who jumped into a river and was swept away by storm Dennis. Today the search for an adorable British bulldog named Jay began after he jumped into a flooded river and was dragged. Its distraught owner called Dorset police, who called on members of the public to watch Jay after he disappeared downstream. Although the bulldogs are powerful swimmers, the torrent was too strong and was taken out of sight by the Frome River, which was in a gust after torrential rain and storms this week. Jay playfully jumped into the river in the town of Frampton, near Dorchester. The owner tried to rescue him, but the river was flowing too fast. A search was conducted in the area, with the help of the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, and more towards Dorchester, but Jay has not yet been located. "As the river ran very fast, it could be located far from the initial point of entry," Dorset police said today.

& # 39; Houses and businesses are likely to flood.

"Rapid flow or deep flood water is likely to cause danger to life," said Met Office.

The Dennis storm is likely to cause gusts of up to 50 mph across the country until noon tomorrow, reaching 70 mph in the southern and western coastal areas.

But last night the railway companies had not warned passengers not to travel, unlike the Ciara storm, which brought winds of up to 97 mph.

The amber warning is valid from noon today until 3 p.m. in the morning and a wider yellow weather warning for heavy rains is in place until 9 p.m.

This covers southern England, the northwest, Wales, Cumbria and the Pennines, with up to two inches of rain forecast.

The Dennis storm will also bring mild temperatures of up to 14C (57F) in southern England this weekend, before returning to the cold and stormy weather next week.

Steven Willington of the Meteorological Office said: "There is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and danger to life from rapidly flowing flood water."

Green Flag expects a staggering 55,000 calls over the weekend and 223,800 breakdowns during the midterm period.

A spokesman for British Airways said: "Most of our flights are planned to operate as planned, but, like all airlines flying to and from the United Kingdom today, we are experiencing some disruptions due to stormy weather conditions."

& # 39; We are merging a small number of short-haul flights from Heathrow to the same destination and using larger aircraft where possible to minimize disruption.

"Customers can check ba.com for the latest flight information."

An easyJet spokeswoman, who has confirmed 234 cancellations, said: “ Due to the predicted adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Dennis, easyJet, like other airlines, is currently seeing a disruption in its flight schedule for Saturday, February 15.

& # 39; We are trying our best to minimize the impact of the interruption for our customers and organize alternative trips.

& # 39; Customers on canceled flights have the option to transfer their flight free of charge or receive a refund. We will also provide hotel rooms and meals for customers who require them.

& # 39; We recommend customers traveling to and from the United Kingdom today, February 15, to check the status of their flight and gate information on the easyJet Flight Tracker for the latest travel updates.

& # 39; While this is beyond our control, we would like to apologize to passengers for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of the weather.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is easyJet's top priority."

Yesterday at Mytholmroyd, officials were desperately trying to prepare for the storm by using flood defenses made with sandbags to avoid further damage.

The Environment Agency said the impact of the weather system floods is likely to be worse than last year's Ciara storm due to the rain that falls on already saturated ground.

John Curtin, executive director of the flood and coastal risk management agency, said Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire were the areas that most concerned him.

"This (storm) could be a step forward from what we have seen before," Curtin said.

"We had a great storm last weekend (now we have) saturated basins, thaw and rain, so it is a perfect storm."

The Meteorological Office raised the alert to amber on Saturday (left) and Sunday (right) in Dartmoor and south Devon, most of Wales, the Pennines and the great Yorkshire fringes, where they are expected to fall to 5.5 inches from rain.