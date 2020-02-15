The prosecutor at Harvey Weinstein's trial says Weinstein thought he ran the universe

NBC News reported that the chief prosecutor in the Harvey Weinstein case accused the dishonored producer of feeling as if he were above the rest of the world and that he could do what he wanted with women in the entertainment industry.

The prosecutor described Weinstein as a "serial predator,quot; who regularly mistreated women and thought he could do so due to his status in the industry. Joan Illuzzi-Orbon hypothetically described Weinstein's point of view as someone who could do what he wanted and thought he was above the law.

As previously reported, Weinstein has been charged with serious crimes by several different women, including Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra and Mimi Haleyi. So far, Weinstein has denied all the accusations.

The ADA states that Harvey saw women as "complete disposables,quot; to whom he could do whatever he wanted. As most know, Weinstein was possibly the most powerful producer in the entire industry, creating some of the most iconic films of all time, including Pulp Fiction and some others like Shakespeare in love.

Earlier this week, Donna Rotunno, Harvey's chief lawyer, accused the prosecution of creating a false narrative, and also suggested that jurors in the case were the "last line of defense,quot; against prosecutors who were for On top of your claims.

In addition, Rotunno said in his final comments that the prosecution spun a narrative in which Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men like him were so powerful that no woman would want to sleep with them.

When speaking with journalists outside the courtroom earlier this week, Weinstein was asked about his lawyer's closing comments, and said he delivered the "King's Speech, it was a queen's speech."

As most know, the charges against Harvey Weinstein are fundamental in the #MeToo movement. In fact, the accusations against him played a crucial role in the beginning of the movement at the end of 2017, with the initial reports revealed by the New York Times and the New Yorker.



