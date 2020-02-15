The proposed new tax on online retailers may face the challenge of Flipkart, Amazon – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Walmart's Amazon and Flipkart are among online retailers that demand that India reduce a proposed tax to third-party sellers on their platforms, saying the compliance burden will hurt the fledgling industry, according to a document seen by Reuters .

The online retail industry is prepared for a possible 1% tax on each sale made by sellers on their platforms as of April if the proposal is approved by parliament next month.

The measure is part of a broader government plan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase tax revenues and counteract a strong economic slowdown due to weakening consumer demand.

But the tax will hurt the country's e-commerce sector, according to a presentation prepared by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (FICCI) for the government and reviewed by Reuters.

"(It would cause) an irreparable loss for the entire industry with a greater compliance burden," said the pressure group on behalf of e-commerce companies. "This will also lead to less commercial activity."

Amazon declined to comment. A spokesman for Flipkart, based in Bangalore, said he was working with industry cameras to express vendor concerns and highlight the increased cost of compliance.

The Ministry of Finance declined to comment.

Some third-party vendors are also pushing against the tax, arguing that it would negatively impact their working capital, adding that they already contribute to a sales tax nationwide.

This tax will be "extremely damaging to the growth and livelihood,quot; of small online sellers and will make the model "unfeasible," said Unex Life Sciences, a seller of medical devices on Amazon's website in India, in a email to the Central Board of Direct Taxes. That was reviewed by Reuters.

Online sellers, or sellers with incomes of less than half a million rupees in the previous year, as well as traditional retailers, will be exempt from the new tax, although they are subject to the national sales tax.

India's e-commerce sector is expected to reach $ 200 billion by 2026 as the increasing use of smartphones and cheap data help hundreds of millions buy online from groceries to furniture. But companies like Amazon and Flipkart have also had to face stricter regulations and an antitrust investigation.

The tax would be applied to the income of the drivers of transport companies such as Uber and Ola, as well as sales in restaurant aggregators, including Zomato and Swiggy.

Ola and Uber declined to comment, while Swiggy and Zomato did not respond to requests for comment.

Modi is pushing to expand India's tax base to hundreds of thousands of manufacturers, food vendors and taxi drivers who currently do not pay income taxes, said a senior official of the Ministry of Finance. Modi has said that approximately 15 million of the 1.3 billion Indians living in India pay income taxes.

New Delhi expects to raise around 30 billion Indian rupees ($ 419.46 million) through the tax, said the Ministry of Finance. It will also provide data on billions of dollars in sales.

