The president of South Sudan said he would return to a system of 10 states out of 32, a key opposition lawsuit, paving the way for a unity government and the end of the country's civil war.

"The commitment we have made today is a painful but necessary decision if that is what brings peace," Salva Kiir said in a statement on Saturday. "I hope the opposition is prepared to do the same."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLfcd39368d30765c59323f48a98f92eba11% %MINIFYHTMLfcd39368d30765c59323f48a98f92eba12%

There were no immediate comments from the rebel leader and former vice president, Riek Machar.

International pressure from the United States and other countries had relied on Kiir and Machar to meet the deadline of February 22 and rejoin their forces in a transitional government.

The term has been extended twice in the last year.

When it gained independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan had 10 states, as stated in its constitution. In 2015, Kiir increased that to 28 and then to 32.

Kiir had repeatedly refused to back down in the number of states, but has been under intense international pressure to compromise.

Machar said earlier that he could not return to his previous position as vice president if the status quo of the states was maintained.

Kiir and Machar agreed to a peace agreement in 2018, under pressure from the United Nations, the United States and the countries of the region.

Under the agreement, the two agreed to form a unity government in May 2019, but failed to meet the deadline amid disputes over territory and security agreements.

A second November period was also lost last year and was delayed 100 days, which led Washington to withdraw its ambassador and impose sanctions on senior officials for their role in perpetuating the conflict.

The five-year civil war in South Sudan, which broke out only two years after Sudan's independence, killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions.

The economy was shattered and almost half of the country is still in a severe hunger crisis.