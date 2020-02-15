"The narrative story for me is very important, there is certainly a lot of history in this,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Up News Info All Access has released its latest original transmission series Interrogation starring Peter Sarsgaard as Detective David Russell. This new version of the "criminal drama,quot; allows viewers to choose their own path during the first season and put themselves in the shoes of a detective trying to solve the case. Episodes one and ten are designed to be viewed first and last respectively, but the other eight episodes can be viewed in any order, allowing a unique experience for viewers around the world.

Matt Weiss, of Up News Info Local, spoke with Sarsgaard about the program's unique approach to a broadcast series, his character's troubled past and how he thinks this program can affect people.

%MINIFYHTML30bef19216e7e348fedba3868a67240311% %MINIFYHTML30bef19216e7e348fedba3868a67240312%

MW: Good morning Peter! I want to jump straight to things from the beginning here, because Interrogation it's a very interesting idea for a program and I'm always curious when a new series is about to start, what was this script about when you first saw it or something that the producers or the director sold you that made you want to assume this paper?

P.S: Well, I met Anders, who was our Scandinavian creator, and he had very different ideas about television than I heard before, I was just trying this new kind of digital display, well, it's not that new anymore, but that idea, almost like someone who had just come in, and "oh, we could do it this way." The idea of ​​seeing him out of service is obviously something that could not be done with television 20 years ago. Anders was really taking advantage of the format in a way that I really thought was interesting. That was before I started learning about the character or something, that interested me.

MW: Very cool and obviously the real crime is in fashion now; Interrogation It gives a different twist to that genre. How was the process of filming a program like this? Was it more difficult with the potential to watch entire episodes out of order?

P.S: I mean; We always do things out of order as actors. It is very rare that you can shoot something in order, it almost feels strange to shoot something in order. However, due to the way this story was told, where it continues to fold over itself, it is not a conventional narrative. It didn't matter so much. In a movie there is a very clear beginning, middle and end. This happened just before the scene you are doing, this happens right after and because people will come to this from different points of view, different episodes that we are currently working on, I just didn't bother to think about that things a lot. it was good.

MW: Almost like a weight on your shoulders in some way.

P.S: Yes, because I always discovered that I have always been a storyteller, I was a writer before being an actor. The narrative story for me is very important and there is certainly a lot of history in this. Conventionally, the way we work through a story can become quite tiring after having done it all your life.

MW: Your character Russell is a super complicated guy because of his backstory, which I don't want to reveal too much right now, but how do you think he will be perceived by fans?

P.S: I do not know. I really don't know how it will be perceived by people, which is interesting to me. I think there may be some people who sympathize with him, certainly many people who hate him. I found it fully defensible all the time. Every time it didn't seem like history supported him as a person, I'd say it's something.

It's something that I think we all know, the idea that the feeling of shame can prevent you from correcting your behavior or admitting mistakes. I think that's something we could all be thinking about right now, just being able to say & # 39; you know what I did was wrong, that's not right, let's start again & # 39 ;. Very few people can admit their mistakes in a way that is genuine.

MW: Well, it's never too late to start over, people are on a certain path and it's like "well, I've gone so far, I could continue."

P.S: Yes, as if I had come so far and if I went back and admitted everything that happened, it would destroy my life.

MW: Well, now the last question before letting go, we talked about how you are not sure how your character will be perceived. How do you want fans to perceive the show? What do you want removed?

P.S: One of the things that I would love people to get along with is that we have this problem with the truth and with the understanding of reality and the facts at the moment, that there is much debate about whether it was cloudy or sunny on a given day due to The way in which people obtain their information through the Internet and come from all these different points of view. I think this is something that this program can highlight, that if you are talking to someone who saw the program in a different order from yours, it would be interesting to think & wow, we saw all the same material but in a different order, so We have a different idea of ​​what happened. & # 39; I think it is a great and strong conclusion in which we live.

MW: It is a unique thing, as you said, the transmission is no longer exactly new, but it is a very cool version. Well Peter, it was great talking to you today and all the best with the show!

P.S: Thanks for having me!

The first season of Interrogation It is now available to stream on Up News Info All Access. Start your free 7-day trial here.