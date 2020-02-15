The MVP trophy of the NBA Game of Stars has been renamed The MVP Kobe Bryant Award

%MINIFYHTML4809c11de9da3aa52389efe7085d568611% %MINIFYHTML4809c11de9da3aa52389efe7085d568612%

TSR Sports: The NBA continues to honor one of its best players by officially renaming its Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Award after the late Kobe Bryant.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the news at a press conference today before Sunday's All-Star game. It is logical that the trophy bears the name of Kobe, who has been honored during the festivities of the weekend.

"No one embodied All-Star more than Kobe Bryant," Silver said in announcing the change, according to Bleacher Report.

Just to remind everyone of Kobe's qualifications for such an honor, he was named to the All-Star Game 18 times in his career, even every year since 2000-2016, winning the game's MVP award in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

The renowned prize will make its official debut on Sunday after the exhibition between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

In addition to the name change of the MVP award, the fourth quarter has been reformatted to honor Kobe: the framework will not have time, and the winner will decide to take the lead team's score, adding 24 points and establishing it as the objective score to reach To win the game.

Shortly after the award was announced, the Within the NBA The TNT team praised Silver for the decision to change the name of the award.

"I know it will be especially meaningful for that player to win the first Kobe Bryant MVP," Silver said. "I am sure there will also be other honors."