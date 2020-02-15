The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

May we all bring the same energy in 2020 that Nicki Minaj did!
The first episode of the new year's rapper Queen Radio was worth the wait, as Nicki talked about the mental change he has undergone since the beginning of 2020 and will definitely help him stay motivated as he continues working towards his goals. And he even revealed how close he is to achieving his own weight loss goal, opening up fans about how his trip is going.
But she is not the only celebrity who shares transformations this week, since Selena Gomez showed a new dramatic hairstyle, just like Khloe Kardashian, who debuted his shortest cut so far.
Another fan favorite reality star that appears in the headlines? High school& # 39; s Tyler cameron, which may be turning towards a new career. In the meantime, Brad Pitt achieved an important milestone and Timothée Chalamet The Internet was going crazy (What's more, right?) For the amazing appearance that debuted on a poster for his next movie.
Check out the most amazing celebrity changes this week …
Selena Gomez
Look at it now in fact! The singer of "Rare,quot; launched to Instagram this week to release a new and elegant do. In her search for a retro style, Selena opted for a shorter and curly cut to create a modern version of the volume and texture of the 80s with her hairy bangs and tight curls.
Not only did the length of her hair undergo a great renovation, but the superstar also illuminated her dark strands with some golden highlights to add some warmth and contrast.
Nicki Minaj
In her first episode of Queen Radio of 2020, the rapper revealed that she has taken "control,quot; of her life so far this year, especially when it comes to her weight loss journey.
"For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn't think I could have discipline in what I ate," he said. "Once my mind got engaged to that, my body got engaged to that."
While Minaj said he is "still 20 pounds away,quot; from his "target weight," he called 2020 "one of my favorite years so far, I realized that I unlocked the lock. I realized that success begins within from you, it doesn't start successfully. "
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Brad Pitt
More than 30 years after making his first appearance (uncredited) in a movie, Pitt finally won an Oscar. As the star said, "Once upon a time in Hollywood … that's not the truth."
The 56-year-old took home his first Academy Award for acting as Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Cliff Booth in Once upon a time … in Hollywood, earning a deserved standing ovation from the crowd that adored him while giving a funny, emotional and moving speech that ended with him thanking his six children.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Three chic! the Keeping up with the Karadashians Star shook her short hairstyle (and we dare to say she is the most elegant) until Oscar night, presenting a micro-bob on Instagram.
"Khloē … means & # 39; flourish & # 39;", her stylist César DeLeön Ramirêz He wrote on Instagram. "I loved creating this #microbob inspired by Paris at @khloekardashian for the night of #oscars." And it turns out that it was false, as revealed in his Instagram Stories that show how he achieved the impressive appearance.
But we hope this look goes from false to real, since it is one of our favorite Khloe looks, and sister Kim Kardashian West He even agrees. "This hair is everything!" She commented on the photo.
Timothee Chalamet
Internet lost its meaning earlier this week when a poster for French office, a new movie starring Timothee was released, featuring the BF Internet of the naked moment. Exciting, right? Well, it was quite anti-climatic once you clicked on the link, since the poster is animated and features a nude cartoon version of Timothee. French office? More like the French disappointment.
Tyler cameron
First comes to find love on television, then comes Instagram sponsorship, then comes a career as an actor. High school The fan favorite and the model made the transition to scripted television with a special appearance on ABC Single parents. And, of course, it was the Valentine's Day episode, with Tyler C. playing Danny, a handsome (duh) delivery man who Angie (Leighton Meester) expects to see each week when he drops his circulars … and roses too.
