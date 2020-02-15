The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

May we all bring the same energy in 2020 that Nicki Minaj did!

The first episode of the new year's rapper Queen Radio was worth the wait, as Nicki talked about the mental change he has undergone since the beginning of 2020 and will definitely help him stay motivated as he continues working towards his goals. And he even revealed how close he is to achieving his own weight loss goal, opening up fans about how his trip is going.

But she is not the only celebrity who shares transformations this week, since Selena Gomez showed a new dramatic hairstyle, just like Khloe Kardashian, who debuted his shortest cut so far.

Another fan favorite reality star that appears in the headlines? High school& # 39; s Tyler cameron, which may be turning towards a new career. In the meantime, Brad Pitt achieved an important milestone and Timothée Chalamet The Internet was going crazy (What's more, right?) For the amazing appearance that debuted on a poster for his next movie.