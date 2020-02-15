The long and winding road to the White House – Up News Info Detroit

With the Michigan primary less than a month away, everything was on deck as Up News Info 62The roundtable of business executive Denise Ilitch, former state representative John C. Stewart and Westland Mayor William Wild appeared with host Carol Cain to discuss the state of the presidential contest.

Wild, who has backed former Vice President Joe Biden, admitted that the Iowa committee and the New Hampshire primary did not go well. However, Wild remained optimistic with the primaries in the states with more diverse populations that would support the candidacy of the Democratic candidate.

The round table also talked about President Donald Trump and the impact, if any, of the political trial on the electorate.

Stewart, a Republican, lamented the state of political discourse in the country and wished for friendlier times.

Christopher Girdwood, Executive Director, Aerotropolis Development Corporation of the Detroit Region, also appeared on the show; Michael Healander, President and CEO, Airspace Link, and George Sutherland, Director of Economic Development and Sports Entertainment, Taylor City, to talk about a new program to create a highway in the skies for commercial drones.

The effort, which will be formally announced next Wednesday, was highlighted in the program when the trio, which is involved, discussed the reasons behind the program and talked about how it would help the communities.

