The Indian construction worker & # 39; beats the 100-meter world record of Usain Bolt & # 39; (with the help of two BUFFALOES)

An Indian construction worker has allegedly beaten the 100-meter world record for Usain Bolt with the help of two buffaloes.

Srinivasa Gowda, 28, from Karntaka, in southwestern India, was participating in Kambala, where people run more than 100 meters through rice fields while holding two buffalo, when Bolt's time seemed to be overcome.

The Olympian set a pace of 9.58 seconds in 2009, but Gowda reportedly covered his first 100 meters in just 9.55 seconds.

In general, it took the construction worker only 13.62 seconds to cover the total distance of 142.4 meters.

After his performance, which was in front of hundreds of spectators, Mr. Gowda has allegedly been summoned for national trials.

He told Asia News International: People compare me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I'm just running in a muddy rice field & # 39 ;.

The government minister, Kiren Rijiu, published a photo of the 28-year-old in action and promised that the best coaches in the country would train him.

He wrote: & # 39; Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. UPS officials have contacted him. Your train ticket is ready and you will arrive at the SAI center on Monday.

Gowda was beset by spectators after crossing the finish line.

& # 39; I will make sure that the best national coaches conduct their tracks correctly.

"We are the @narendramodi ji team and we will do our best to identify sports talents."

Fans responded to the video by suggesting that Gowda could end up winning gold at the Olympic Games.

They wrote: "This guy will surely get us a gold medal at the Olympic Games."

Another fan added: "That's super … if time is accurate, then it's a great discovery."

The national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party of India wrote on Twitter: & # 39; India will rise and shine in the indica way! 100 meters in just 9.55 seconds is an incredible feat. The right training for Srinivas Gowda will definitely help you make a name for the country. My best wishes & # 39;

Usain Bolt ran the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds in Berlin in 2009, but seems to have been eclipsed by Gowda.

Gowda told BBC Hindi that he had been competing in Kambala for seven years.

He added: "I was interested because I used to see Kambala during my school days."

The lightning fast man also praised the two buffalo for doing so well.

However, Kambala's sporting governing body warned against comparisons with Bolt.

Professor K Gunapala Kadamba, president of the Kambala Academy, told BBC Hindi: "We would not like to compare ourselves with others."

Gowda told BBC Hindi that he had been competing in Kambala for seven years.

"They (Olympic event monitors) have more scientific methods and better electronic equipment to measure speed."

His response came after local newspapers and journalists made comparisons between Gowda's performance and Bolt's record time.

A journalist wrote: & # 39; He is Srinivasa Gowda (28) from Moodabidri in the Dakshina Kannada district.

& # 39; He ran 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds in a "Kambala,quot; or Buffalo race in a muddy rice field. 100 meters in ONLY 9.55 seconds! @usainbolt took 9.58 seconds to cover 100 meters. #Karnataka.