The head of cybersecurity of Huawei says that no operator gives access to interception equipment – Latest news

LONDON: Huawei's cybersecurity chief said Friday he was not aware that any mobile phone operator has given the Chinese company access to the equipment used to intercept calls when security services require it.

US officials told the Wall Street Journal this week that Huawei could secretly access communications using the equipment that the networks were legally required to install to allow access to police services.

Huawei rejected the accusation.

"We do not have access to this equipment, we do not know what call or information is being intercepted, we do not know when it is intercepted; all we do is provide one side of the box that is blind to what happens on the other side of the box,quot; John Suffolk told reporters.

Suffolk said Huawei did not manufacture the equipment that network operators used to intercept communications if necessary, adding that the United States had not presented any evidence to support any of its accusations.

"We just say: & # 39; Don't hide it, don't be shy. Post it, let the world see it & # 39;" he said.

The official said that the Huawei team had to be connected, but did not know how close it was to the "legal interception door,quot;, which was often in a special room due to sensitivity.

"I don't know any operator that has told Huawei:" Come and sit in this room and see what's happening ", he said.

"If I found out that our staff was involved in such things, then we would take appropriate measures in that regard."

Suffolk said governments and operators were "smart,quot; and supported Huawei, which competes with Ericsson and Nokia in the telecommunications equipment market.

He asked why, given the US claims. UU., The competitors were not growing at 30% or 40%.

"The faith of our customers, and you can see this in the results of the past 30 years, gives an idea of ​​what our customers think of those accusations," he said.

