The governor of Mississippi declares a state of emergency as flood waters threaten more than 2,400 homes in the Jackson area

Pray for the safety of our Mississippi roommates. The governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, today declared a state of emergency amid predictions that a river running in the area around Jackson could burst its banks and cause widespread flooding.

Meteorologists believe that Pear lRiver will rise to levels not seen in decades after rainy days throughout the Southeast.

Reeves said his state should prepare for "the third worst flood,quot; in the history of Mississippi, according to NBC News. "This is a historic and unprecedented flood," Reeves said on Twitter. "With projections that show the potential for this to be the third worst flood in the history of our state, I have declared a state of emergency to deploy the resources necessary to serve all affected Mississippians. "

Parts of Jackson and the suburbs of Ridgeland were already under evacuation orders and some people had already filled trucks with their things to leave.

Reeves said more than 2,400 houses and other structures in Jackson and its surroundings could be flooded or isolated by rising waters.

"I can't emphasize how important the next 24 to 48 hours are for people who will be affected," Reeves said.

Reeves signed an emergency declaration to accelerate spending in response to floods and recovery. More than 96,000 sandbags had already been distributed on Saturday.

The National Guard, Highway Patrol and other offshore rescue teams were on hold, Reeves said.

"Have a plan to protect yourself and a plan to protect your loved ones," Reeves said.

