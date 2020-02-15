The furious Flyers Rally falls short while Lightning waits to secure the second winning streak of 10 games of the season – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTMLe415935ac6960df135e443c3305ef04411% %MINIFYHTMLe415935ac6960df135e443c3305ef04412%

TAMPA, Florida (AP) – Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record for consecutive home wins in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Cedric Paquette and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Tampa Bay, which won its eleventh consecutive game on local ice.

Lightning also won its tenth consecutive game overall to become the third team in NHL history to have two separate winning streaks of at least 10 games in the same season. The Boston Bruins of 1929-30 and 1970-71 are the only other teams with multiple winning streaks of 10 or more games in the same season.

Vasilevskiy improved to 19-0-2 in his last 21 starts.

Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers and Carter Hart stopped 19 shots.

Killorn put Tampa Bay ahead early when his center pass from the right circle hit the skate of Philadelphia defender Ivan Provorov. The disc bounced back to Killorn, who shot a shot from Hart's shoulder and entered at 3:17 for his 22nd of the season.

Paquette made it 2-0 at 2:55 p.m., taking a pass in Tyler Johnson's slot out of the corner and shooting Hart for his sixth place of the season and second in two games.

Verhaeghe's eighth of the season, with a rapid 3-on-2 lead by Victor Hedman, placed Lightning 3-0 at 2:35 of the second period.

Provorov put Philadelphia on the board with a power game goal, slapping a shot from inside the blue line past Vasilevskiy at 8:57.

Sean Couturier had an opportunity to escape with little hand at 1:51 of the third period that Vasilevskiy rejected. The Flyers had a 2 on 0 chance at 11:02, but Travis Konecny ​​threw a pass back and the disc came out of his staff and turned towards the corner.

Point put the 4-1 with a hard wrist shot to the far post at 12:34.

The Flyers hit twice in the span of 43 seconds at the end of the third to turn it into a one-goal game. Van Riemsdyk scored on a power play at 3:31 p.m. and Giroux made 4-3 of a rebound at 4:14 p.m. with an extra attacker on the ice.

Kucherov secured the victory with an empty net goal with 21.6 seconds remaining.

NOTES Tampa Bay C Steven Stamkos returned after missing three games with a lower body injury. … Lightning RW Kucherov and C Anthony Cirelli returned after missing a game due to an injury. … Philadelphia reassigned D Mark Friedman to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. … The C Claude Giroux flyers tied the Bobby Clarke franchise record for most power play assists (234). … Point extended its scoring streak to 10 games.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Lightning: in Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Flyers: Organize Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

