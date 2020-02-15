The founder of #MeToo, Tarana Burke, is committed! (Pictures of the fiance)

Tarana Burke, prominent black feminist activist and founder of the MeToo movement is engaged.

Tamara announced her new engagement on Instagram yesterday. But she hardly revealed ANY details of her happy day.

Tarana told fans that she was reluctant to talk about her new fiance because in the past, talking about their relationship could have done it wrong. Tarana explained: "Years ago, I was,quot; public "with another relationship and I felt very embarrassed when it ended and they faced me with questions about it."

So why did you change your mind? Black love, according to Tarana. The founder of MeToo told fans: "When I showed one of my girls [these photos] and shared that I was debating in public, he said: & # 39; Black love is to celebrate it & # 39;".

Tarana finished his post by saying, "So today I am celebrating my love and all the love spread from my timeline throughout the world."

Here is his post: