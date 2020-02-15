The FDA announces the withdrawal of dog food due to the threat of Salmonella – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb4329634f9d73ab8848dd994cb2cb78211% %MINIFYHTMLb4329634f9d73ab8848dd994cb2cb78212%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday a recall of a dog food brand that could contain salmonella.
The recall includes Aunt Jeni's all-natural raw turkey homemade meal. A sample collected at a store in Washington, DC, contained traces of bacterial disease.
The FDA says that dog owners who have food should throw it away and disinfect any surface it has touched. Click here for more information about the withdrawal.