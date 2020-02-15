The end of Australia as we know it

SYDNEY, Australia – In a country where there has always been more space than people, where land and wildlife are appreciated as a Picasso, nature is getting closer. Driven by climate change and the world's refusal to address it, the fires that have burned across Australia are not only destroying lives, or turning forests as large as nations into ashen lunar landscapes.

They are also forcing Australians to imagine a completely new way of life. When summer is feared. When air filters buzz in homes that are bunkers, with children locked inside. When the song of the birds and the whisper of the marsupials on the mountain give way to a mysterious and smoke-filled silence.

"I stand here as a traveler of a new reality, a burning Australia," Lynette Wallworth, an Australian filmmaker, told a crowd of international executives and politicians in Davos, Switzerland, last month. "What was feared and what was noticed is no longer in our future, it is a matter of debate, it is here."

"We have seen," he added, "the wings spread of climate change."

Like fires, it is a metaphor that endures. What many of us have witnessed in this fire season feels alive, like a monstrous gathering force that threatens to devour what we most appreciate in a continent that will only become warmer, drier and more flammable.