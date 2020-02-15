The end of Australia as we know it

SYDNEY, Australia – In a country where there has always been more space than people, where land and wildlife are appreciated as a Picasso, nature is getting closer. Driven by climate change and the world's refusal to address it, the fires that have burned across Australia are not only destroying lives, or turning forests as large as nations into ashen lunar landscapes.
They are also forcing Australians to imagine a completely new way of life. When summer is feared. When air filters buzz in homes that are bunkers, with children locked inside. When the song of the birds and the whisper of the marsupials on the mountain give way to a mysterious and smoke-filled silence.
"I stand here as a traveler of a new reality, a burning Australia," Lynette Wallworth, an Australian filmmaker, told a crowd of international executives and politicians in Davos, Switzerland, last month. "What was feared and what was noticed is no longer in our future, it is a matter of debate, it is here."
"We have seen," he added, "the wings spread of climate change."
Like fires, it is a metaphor that endures. What many of us have witnessed in this fire season feels alive, like a monstrous gathering force that threatens to devour what we most appreciate in a continent that will only become warmer, drier and more flammable.
It is also a clue as to what can reach a nearby town, city or country.
And in a land generally associated with relaxed optimism, anxiety and trauma have taken hold. A recent Australian Institute The survey found that 57 percent of Australians have been directly affected by forest fires or their smoke. With officials in New South Wales announcing Thursday that heavy rains helped them to extinguish or finally control all the fires that have broken out this Australian summer, the country seems to be reflecting and wondering what will come next.
Politics has been a focal point, one of frustration for most Australians. The conservative government is still minimizing the role of climate change, despite surveys showing that public anger reaches feverish levels. And yet, what is emerging along with the public protest may prove more powerful.
In interviews throughout the fire zone since September, it has become clear that Australians are reconsidering much more than energy and emissions. They are stumbling upon new ways of life: housing, vacation travel, work, leisure, food and water are being reconsidered.
"If there is no major change arising from this, we are doomed," said Robyn Eckersley, a political scientist at the University of Melbourne who has written extensively on environmental policy worldwide. "It changes everything, or it should."
Professor Eckersley is one of many for whom climate change has changed from the distant and theoretical to the personal and emotional.
Before the fires peaked last month, she and I had often talked dryly about Australia and climate change policy. This last time, while I was sitting in a holiday home southwest of Melbourne, where a smoking mist closed a nearby beach, he told me about a friend driving south from Brisbane, "through all these cities and farms I could not imagine recuperate,quot;.
He argued that Australia must accept that the most populated parts of the country can no longer be trusted, and added that "that means massive changes in what we do and in the pace of our work and play."
More specifically, he said, the economy needs to change, not only moving away from fossil fuels, an important export, but also from thirsty crops such as rice and cotton.
Construction regulations will probably also harden, he said. There are already signs of growing interest in designs that offer protection against forest fires, and regulators are analyzing whether commercial properties should also be more fire resistant.
However, the most important changes may not be both structural and cultural.
Climate change threatens the heavy pillars of Australian identity: a life lived outdoors, an international role in which the country "hits above its weight,quot; and an emphasis on egalitarianism that, according to some historians, has its roots in the agreement of convicts in Australia.
Since the fires began, tens of millions of acres have been incinerated in areas that are deeply connected to the national psyche. If you're an American, imagine Cape Cod, the upper peninsula of Michigan, Sierra Nevadas and the Pacific coast of California, all in one, and burned.
It is "a place of vacation and childish dreams,quot;, as one of Australia's great novelists, Thomas Keneally, wrote recently
For months, driving through these areas, where tourism, agriculture, retirement and bohemian life meet for whites in the local café, has meant checking reports of closed roads and wondering if the thick clouds of smoke in the distance mean immediate danger .
There is an absurdity even in the signs. Those who are not melted warn of wet roads. Beyond them there are black trees like coal and koalas and kangaroos stripped of life.
Fear of fierce nature can be hard to shake. The fires are still burning In the state of Victoria, and for many, the recent rain near Sydney felt as biblical as the hells that storms produced: some areas reached more than two feet, flooding rivers and dry land hardened by years of drought.
Last month in Cobargo, a dairy and horse city six hours by car from Sydney, I was quietly awaiting the start of an outdoor funeral for a father and son who had died in the fires a few weeks earlier. When the wind struck, everyone close to me turned their head to where a fire burned less than a mile away.
"It just hasn't stopped," said an older man in a cowboy hat.
No other feeling has better captured Australia's mood.
That same day, in the coastal city of Eden, government officials welcomed a cruise, declaring the area safe for tourists. A week later, another blast of fire turned the sky over Eden's red blood, forcing nearby residents to evacuate.
It is not surprising that throughout the area, known as the south coast, the streets in summer have been closer to the tranquility found in winter. Perhaps, some say now, this is how it should be.
"We should no longer schedule our summer vacations during the holiday season," Professor Eckersley said. "Maybe they should be in March or April."
"Certainly, we should rethink when and if we go to all the places in the summer where we could be trapped."
David Bowman, a climate scientist in Tasmania who He wrote an article asking for the end of summer school vacations, which went viral, said Australia's experience could help the world understand how much climate change can reorder the way we live.
"You can't pretend this is sustainable," he said. "If that's true, you're going to have to do something different."
Smoke can be more catalytic than flame. For much of the summer, a fog of soot has stifled Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. In Sydney alone, there were 81 days of dangerous, poor or poor air quality last year, more than the previous 10 years combined. And until the recent rains, the smell of smoke often returned.
Mike Cannon-Brookes, Australia's most famous technology billionaire, called it part of a wider awakening.
"It brings home the viscerality of what science and scientists have been telling us is going to happen," he said.
There is unity in that, since many have seen climate change closely and personally. But there is also inequality. The air filters that were sold in hardware stores last month cost about $ 1,000 each. In December, I heard surfers on the waves in Bondi Beach deciding to leave early to avoid breathing too much smoke and ashes, but further west, where working-class immigrants gather, I found a bicycle delivery driver who said he only I could work. A couple of hours before feeling sick.
Mr. Cannon-Brookes said Australia could seize the moment and become a leader in climate innovation. Mrs. Wallworth, the filmmaker, echoed that feeling: What would happen if the leaders of the country did not run away from the problem of climate change, but took advantage of the country's desire to act?
“If only our leaders will call us and tell us: ire Look, this is a decisive moment for us; the natural world in Australia, that is our cathedral, and it is burning: our land and the animals we love are being killed, "he said.
"If they asked us to make a radical change, the nation would do it."
In "The Lucky Country," Donald Horne's 1964 essay book that is often described as a wake-up call to a nation without imagination, Australians are considered tolerant of mediocrity, but "adaptable when a path is shown,quot; .
One afternoon, I traveled to Sutherland Shire, near where Prime Minister Scott Morrison lives, with Horne's comments in my mind.
Near a bus stop, I met Bob Gallagher, 71, a retired state employee with thick white hair. He strongly felt that criticism of Mr. Morrison for not doing enough about climate change was unfair.
"The first thing the government must do is manage the economy," Gallagher said. "I just don't understand what these people want from climate change."
I asked him to imagine a version of Mrs. Wallworth's dream: an Australia with a prime minister who shouted to the world: "What we all love, this unique country, is being destroyed by inaction. We will strike above our weight, but we can't do it alone. We need your help. "
Mr. Gallagher listened without interrupting. "I hadn't thought about that," he said. "I could support that."
