The dance won by Caroline Flack Strictly Come Dancing in 2014

Caroline Flack won the hearts of the nation in 2014 when she was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter, 40, surprised viewers when she danced an amazing Charleston to Istanbul (Not Constantinople) of They Might Be Giants with Pro Pasha Kovalev.

Caroline's performance resurfaced when the stars strictly, including host Tess Daly and Aljaž Skorjanec, turned to Twitter to pay tribute to the star, after she was found dead in her apartment in London on Saturday.

During an episode of Strictly themed around the world, Caroline went to the dance floor with Pasha to play a Charleston with a Turkish theme that surprised the judges.

She repeated the routine in the grand finale, and it turned out to be her winning performance, since it was the last one before being crowned champion.

Four years later, Caroline talked about the difficulties she faced after lifting the Glitterball Trophy, and told The Sun that she felt that her body was & # 39; covered & # 39; from & # 39; transparent film & # 39; the morning after his triumph on the dance floor, and added that he felt a feeling & # 39; ridiculous & # 39 ;. so low.

She added: "I couldn't get up and I couldn't get up all next year."

Tributes from Strictly's biggest stars arrived after Caroline was found dead in her home in London at age 40.

Tess tweeted: & # 39; Absolutely shocked and devastated by this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline your beautiful girl. The heart is with his family and loved ones at this time xxxx & # 39 ;.

Claudia wrote: & # 39; That heartbreaking news. Sending a lot of love to Caroline's family and friends. xxx & # 39;

Judge Bruno Tonioli tweeted: "Reading and seeing all the sincere messages in so many accounts only shows how popular and dear #CarolineFlack was … They were fun moments and memories x,quot;.

Pro Oti Mabuse wrote: & # 39; In a world where you can choose to be anything, choose to be kind. This lady was full of life, love and joy. You will always be iconic in my eyes and your smile will illuminate the skies for the next decades #ripcarolineflack.

Paying tribute: Tributes from Strictly's biggest stars arrived after Caroline was found dead in her home in London at age 40.

Pro Ola Jordan published: & # 39; I am absolutely disconsolate. RIP Angel.

Aljaz simply tweeted & # 39; Caroline & # 39; along with a broken heart emoji.

James Jordan, who previously appeared as a professional on Strictly, tweeted: “ I just saw on Twitter the devastating news that Caroline Flack has been found dead in her home.

& # 39; I'm so sad right now and I can't really believe it. I can't imagine what your family is going through right now.

Karen Hauer added: & # 39; Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear about @ carolineflack1. Thinking about your family and I hope your privacy wishes are fulfilled & # 39;

Tragic: it takes two hosts Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal also shared their own tributes to Caroline after hearing the news

Zoe Ball, host of Take It Two, also tweeted: & # 39; devastating news about Caroline. Thoughts are with your family and loved ones.

Rylan Clark-Neal, who is co-host of It Takes Two with Zoe, tweeted that he discovered the tragic news in the middle of his Radio 2 show and went on air 15 minutes earlier.

Clarifying his absence, Rylan tweeted: & # 39; Apologies for the last 15 less of my show. I had been informed of the news and it was and I am still in complete show. Gutted Very sad. Sleep well Flack x.

RIP: Caroline was found dead in her London apartment at the age of 40, her family said in a statement on Saturday.

The family's statement said: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15.

"We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and ask them not to try to contact us or photograph us."

The troubled Love Island star had given up introducing Love Island after she had allegedly attacked her boyfriend Lewis Burton 27, in her then apartment in Islington, north London, in December.

She pleaded not guilty to the assault charge in the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court and was released on bail with conditions that prevented her from having contact with Burton before a trial in March.

An ITV spokeswoman said: & # 39; Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Final sighting: Caroline posted a final series of photos on Instagram on Thursday with her dog Ruby just two days before they found her dead in her London apartment after apparently taking her own life.

Family: Flack leaves his twin sister Jo (pictured on the left) and his older brother, older sister, mother and father (pictured on the right)

Television presenters Davina McCall and Phillip Schofield were also among those who reacted to the news of Caroline's death.

Her roles as a television presenter have included Gladiators, I'm a Celebrity … Get me out of here! NOW!, The X Factor and The Xtra Factor.

He won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, along with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

The following year he joined the revival of the Love Island dating reality show on ITV2.

She was the host of the first five series of the popular program, one of the most watched reality shows in the United Kingdom in recent years, as well as her derivative Aftersun program.

The current show series, the first winter edition, is organized by Laura Whitmore after Flack retired from her current duties.

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.