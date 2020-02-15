The Breakfast Club turns 35: see the O.G. Brat Pack Now

%MINIFYHTML5b75590507e595a1b1ff72772c5e755f11% %MINIFYHTML5b75590507e595a1b1ff72772c5e755f12%

The reluctant Brat Packer, McCarthy played Kevin adrift, a graduate of Georgetown University in San Elmo fireand then the rich and popular high school student Blane, who falls in love with the adorable, intelligent and outcast Molly Ringwald, because she is not rich and makes her own clothes, Andie, in Pretty and pink.

(Actually, in the NY Article, Emilio Estévez, Rob Lowe and Judd Nelson were the boys of Brat Pack, and an unidentified co-star in San Elmo fire He predicted that McCarthy would not do so as a long-term actor. "The Brat Packers keep their praise for themselves," the author wrote.)

Right after that, he was playing a window dresser whose muse comes alive in Manikin and playing a disgruntled college student in Less than zero (also with Robert Downey Jr. and Pretty pink co-star James Spader, both considered Brat Pack-adjacent), but it is Weekend in BernieIt is what has been seen and seen again without stopping on the cable until today.

The highlights of the McCarthy movie after the 1980s included The club of Joy and luck Y Mulholland Falls, and was the star of numerous television shows that only lasted one season, such as Jungle Lipstick with Brooke Shields. But he also leaned toward the theater (he was starring The long journey from day to night with Ellen Burstyn when he told him Persons that the Brat Pack was not real) and has become a busy television director, working on Orange is the new black, The blacklist, Gossip Girl and more.

He is also, in fact, an award-winning travel writer, so if you see the title of "Andrew McCarthy,quot; in The New York Times, Travel + Leisure or Bon Appetite, that's the same guy, and he authored a novel by YA, Just fly away, which came out in 2017.

McCarthy has a son from his first marriage to college girlfriend Carol Schneider, and a daughter with his wife since 2011, Dolores Rice.