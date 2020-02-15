The best dogs wear their stuff at the annual Kennel Club of Colorado annual dog show

Minutes before taking his turn in the ring at the Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show, the owner of Maverick put the last touches on his bushy eyebrows and drooping mustache.

The brown-haired tap pointing patiently sat patiently in his grooming station while his owner, Steve Cowell, brushed it, using several combs and a can of hairspray for his award-winning dog. But, Maverick is a dog, after all, and as soon as Cowell finished, he shook his head, ruining meticulous work.

"These are spoiled dogs," Cowell said as he started again.

The Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show began Thursday, with dogs of all ages, sizes and colors of canines, including some that competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show less than a week ago. Maverick is one of the dogs that were invited to Westminster, but decided not to make the trip.

The dog show will run from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the National Western Complex. The show is free, but parking costs $ 15. Dogs will compete in race competitions, dock diving, barn hunting and flyball.

Maverick is the third best male hair pointing tap in the United States and twice a guest of Westminster, Cowell said. Ranked eighth in the nation in lifetime achievements, Maverick is what is known as a gold champion, which is the highest level an exhibition dog can aspire to. Although Maverick was raised to meet the standard of his breed, Cowell never thought he would own an exhibition dog.

"If you had told me nine years ago that I would be at dog shows, I would have said you were crazy," Cowell said. He attended the CKC Dog Show nine years ago in search of a border collie or an Australian shepherd, but when he stumbled on metal hair pointer taps, he got hooked.

"The dog looked at me with his big brown eyes, and that was it," Cowell said.

The investigation led him to a breeder in Shingle Springs, California, where he found Maverick, who was only 10 months old. Seven years later, the couple has traveled to 14 states and competed alongside champions, however, they save time each day to walk together.

“We walk four to six miles per day. I am a fairly active person, "Cowell said." I ended up winning the jackpot. Not only did I find the best dog for me and my lifestyle, but it turned out to be tremendous in appearance. "

It seems help when you're in the race for the best show. Although Maverick didn't take a tape home in this show, Cowell said he doesn't take away Maverick's accomplishments.

"I like to think about baseball," Cowell said. "If a batter hits a ball once every three games, it is good enough to be in the Hall of Fame." Today was not our day, but tomorrow is another day and another show. "

The puppies will also compete during the weekend. Maci, a 10-month-old white Hungarian puli, will try to be the best of her race. In October, he won the best puppy at the Greeley national specialty dog ​​show.

“She enjoys the ring. I'm very lucky that way, "said Maci owner Carol Zamperini." She has many human qualities. She can lose her temper. She is still growing. "

Maci obtains his show qualities from his father, whose name is also written Maci, but pronounces Maht-zi. (Cq comment = "CQ,quot;. Zamperini traveled to Hungary in 1998 to get the father. He obtained two grazing titles and two obedience titles before he died. In 2003, Zamperini collected the semen of the male dog to be able to breed litters, and their offspring Maci was born in April in a litter of three females, which is rare.

Maci is showing puli's classic qualities, such as loyalty and intelligence, said Zamperini.

"Pulis has a great personality," said Zamperini. "They want to be with the flock, and people are their flock."