The alleged NFL star side girl Cam Newton Reina shares her secret son's first photo

%MINIFYHTMLf36ec741785d66ff38c2f58e8b30db9011% %MINIFYHTMLf36ec741785d66ff38c2f58e8b30db9012%

Instagram

The former Miss Azerbaijan takes her Instagram account to share a photo of her holding the little bundle of joy to celebrate her first time celebrating Valentine's Day with him.

Up News Info –

Queen Shaw He has presented his son on social networks. Celebrating his first time spending Valentine's Day with the boy, who he supposedly shares with the NFL star Cam Newton, the former Miss Azerbaijan shared a sweet photo of them together on her Instagram account.

In the photo, Reina gently held the baby and showed a smile. However, his face was not shown in the image, since he looked away from the camera and covered his head completely with a hoodie. The boy also wore a long-sleeved sweater and pants, while his mother opted for a sporty look with a gray top with matching pants.

%MINIFYHTMLf36ec741785d66ff38c2f58e8b30db9013% %MINIFYHTMLf36ec741785d66ff38c2f58e8b30db9014%

"Her first Valentine," Reina wrote in the caption, not to mention the name of her little bundle of joy.

%MINIFYHTMLf36ec741785d66ff38c2f58e8b30db9015% %MINIFYHTMLf36ec741785d66ff38c2f58e8b30db9016%

<br />

Rumors that he had a secret baby with Cam came up last month when he was accused of cheating his girlfriend Kia Proctor with the model. According to a report, Reina shared a subtle view of her belly in June 2019, a month after Kia announced her own pregnancy. Later, in December, the former queen of the contest revealed that she had already given birth through an image in which bottles were seen on a shelf next to a sink.

Apparently, Reina took a lot of heat after her rumors of connection with Cam because in January of this year, she responded to her enemies through a post on Instagram Stories. Not to mention the name of the athlete, he wrote on the social media site: "It is better that people stop dislike people for what they heard, and be thankful that God does not dislike them for what he KNOWS." Reina then added: "People don't know s ** t about s ** t but they always have more to say hahaha."

Meanwhile, Cam remains silent about the baby's secret rumors.