The actor of & # 39; Sex and the City & # 39; Jason Lewis details his proposal at sunset for fiance Liz Godwin

The actor known as Kim Cattrall Smith Jerrod's love interest in the hit HBO series got engaged to his lifelong girlfriend during the 2019 holiday season, and is planning a wedding in the fall of 2021.

Jason Lewis has taken a look at his romantic sunset proposal for Liz Godwin. The actor famous as Kim CattrallSmith Jerrod's love interest in "Sex and the city"He got engaged to his girlfriend for a lifetime during the Christmas season of 2019, and opened, in a new interview, about how he asked the question.

Speaking about his December proposal, the 48-year-old man shared with PEOPLE: "To prevent Liz from suspecting something, I organized a day of climbing [and] on the beach in Point Dume, Malibu, with friends and family gathered for the holidays" . He continued: "We placed Liz to climb a cliff just above the water, just before sunset."

Jason went on to say: "My friends and I ran down a back path to the climb so I could be waiting for her at the top." Against the backdrop of a California sunset and an ocean view, then "he anchored to the rock, held it to me, just in case, then knelt down and did" the thing. "

On how Liz thought about Jason's proposal, he confessed: "I never saw him coming! I am overwhelmed by emotions and feelings that I never knew I had." Claiming he can't wait to spend the rest of his life with the "Midnight, Texas"Star, she said," Our relationship is the most enriching, playful and constantly evolving relationship I've had. "

In the interview, Jason also talked about what stimulated his decision to ask Liz's hand in marriage. "She loves me when I'm amazing, and when I'm not," he said enthusiastically. "She is always on my side and is always my support. She creates a space for me where I grow up and I am a better man to meet her, so the humble ask me to take her as a wife and, of course, her & # 39; yes & # 39; are absolute blessings for my life. "

Jason and Liz met at a party in Miami over four years ago. They got engaged on December 27, 2019 and plan to get married in the fall of 2021. In his Instagram post about his engagement, Jason thanked "all his dear friends who helped in many ways to make this magical day possible." "