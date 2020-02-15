The 42nd goal of Auston Matthews of Maple Leafs follows the rhythm of David Pastrnak de Bruins

%MINIFYHTMLd80aae6f377ad965b5e6ebf3737453e111% %MINIFYHTMLd80aae6f377ad965b5e6ebf3737453e112%

Just a few hours after David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins took the lead in the Richard Rocket Trophy race, Auston Matthews said: "Wait there, Pasta," and put him back on top of the standings.

Pastrnak earned his 42nd place at TD Garden in his team's 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings with an ingenious career and a plate from fellow lineup Brad Marchand.

But then, in the first period of the last edition of the & # 39; Battle of Ontario & # 39 ;, a penchant between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Senators of Ottawa, Matthews chased the disk in the left circle before tickling him. His quick shot squeezed through the wickets of rookie netminder Marcus Hogberg to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead.

Matthews filled his 41st place on Thursday and with Saturday's count, he now has five goals in his last six games. Surprisingly, No. 42 is just the 12th goal that the Leafs striker has scored on the road and Zach Hyman's main assist scored the third time he got the first assistant.

The first general selection of 2016 continues to be based on a professional year; He scored 40 in his rookie season. He now has 70 points in 59 games this season and is the Toronto's first player to reach that number in 59 games or less since the Mats Sundin Hall of Fame did it in 57 games in 1996-97.