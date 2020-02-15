Texas man accused of hanging puppy "out of boredom,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MONTE ALTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A 21-year-old Texas man is accused of hanging a small puppy from a tree's neck and posting a video of the writing on Facebook.

Sheriff Sergeant Frank Medrano said agents tracked the video to Claudio Gomez of Monte Alto, Texas. Medrano said Gomez admitted to hanging the dog "out of boredom."

Gomez was accused of torturing a non-livestock animal and is currently reserved at the Hidalgo County Jail instead of a $ 10,000 bond.

The third degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

