Texas Democratic candidate for the 24th John Biggan Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Ladies of the TCU rifle team in defense of the national titleThe ladies who make up the TCU rifle team are out to defend their national title once again. 2 hours ago

Scott Padgett & # 39; s Weekend Weather ForecastA beautiful weather is expected this weekend for northern Texas, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching 72 degrees. 2 hours ago

The local widow pays $ 6K to a dating company that says she didn't deliverLove is in the air this week, but it could have a high price. A local widow said she paid almost $ 6,000 to an appointment service, just to end up alone. 2 hours ago

Jack Fink of Up News Info 11 speaks with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie SandersUp News Info 11 reporter Jack Fink spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after his demonstration at the Mesquite Arena on Friday night. 2 hours ago

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gathers supporters in Mesquite and predicts the victory of the super Tuesday in TexasSenator Sanders pressed for his proposals to deal with climate change aggressively and take on the oil and gas industry, Medicare for all and free tuition to public universities. 2 hours ago

Dallas Police: 5-year-old boy shot by a brother playing with his parents' gunA 5-year-old boy was shot by his older brother who was playing with his parents' gun on Friday night, Dallas police said. 2 hours ago

Friday night news summaryThis is what made news on Friday, February 14. 4 hours ago

Interview: Texas Democratic candidate for the 24th John Biggan Congress DistrictJohn Biggan is running in the Democratic primary in order to replace Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant in District 24 of Congress. 5 hours ago

Former Boy Scoutmaster in Tarrant County Arrested for Alleging Indecency with a ChildBrett Hall, sixty, was a 2006-2013 scout chief with the Tarrant County Troops 205 and 214, said the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. 6 hours ago

Bernie Sanders campaigning in North Texas on Friday nightHundreds lined up outside Mesquite Arena to hear the Democratic presidential candidate speak. 6 hours ago

Decatur ISD will begin random drug testing for students in extracurricular activitiesIt will be a pilot program this spring and will be voluntary for now. 6 hours ago

Happy graduation to the last group of canine companions!Founded in 1975, Canine Companions for Independence is a nonprofit organization that improves the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships. 6 hours ago

Duncanville Pamtherette celebrated as the best in the nationThe athlete Deja Kelly was named a member of the prestigious McDonald & # 39; s All-American team. 7 hours ago

Pete Buttigieg says his message will win the Texas DemocratsAfter reaching second place in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg said his message will conquer the Democrats in Texas, a state with many more Latinos and African Americans. 7 hours ago

Fort Worth Animal Shelter hopes to find dogs forever homes through pajama partiesThe Fort Worth Animal Shelter hopes to find shelter for homes forever through its new "Shelter Dog Slumber Party,quot; event. 7 hours ago

Seventeenth flu-related death in DallasA 54-year-old man died of the flu in Dallas. 7 hours ago

Mother who left her children alone at home while going to a bar arrested after 7 years of age with medical problems found deadLauren Dean of Bay City, Texas, faces charges that include abandonment and endangering a child. 7 hours ago

Dallas County inmates find some freedom while behind barsThe women participated in an expressive dance campaign to celebrate the fact that they have not been defeated by violence. 8 hours ago

Erin Moran Weather ForecastA beautiful weekend awaits us with sunny skies and temperatures that reach 72 degrees. 8 hours ago

Implosion in the building to cause traffic delays on SundayThe main lanes of Central Expressway and the surrounding side streets will be closed on Sunday morning as an implosion occurs in the building. 8 hours ago

American Airlines plans to resume commercial flights of the Boeing 737 MAX in August 2020American Airlines announced Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to resume commercial flights in August 2020. 8 hours ago

Firefighter hospitalized after debris fell on him while fighting the fire in DallasA firefighter was hospitalized after debris fell on him while teams fought a fire in northwest Dallas on Friday morning, authorities said. 8 hours ago