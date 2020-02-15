Telecommunications Department: DoT Order of January 23 issued without the consent of the telecommunications minister: Sources – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb5acb8b895429fe7daa60aafbbde3aa311% %MINIFYHTMLb5acb8b895429fe7daa60aafbbde3aa312%

New Delhi: The order of the Department of Telecommunications that had requested that no coercive measures be taken against telecommunications companies that failed to pay the legal fees was issued without the consent of Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the DoT secretary, said the sources. The government has taken a serious opinion on the matter and strict action is being taken against those found guilty, sources said.

A senior government official aware of the development said the January 23 order was issued by the DoT without the consent of the telecommunications minister or the DoT secretary.

Earlier on Friday, the telecommunications department withdrew its order asking that no coercive measures be taken against telecommunications companies that fail to pay the legal fees after the Supreme Court considered that their order was not fulfilled.



On Friday, the DoT also ordered field offices to take "immediate necessary action,quot; in compliance with the October ruling of the Supreme Court.

The DoT management says its previous order of January 23, 2020 "is withdrawn with immediate effect."

"It is aimed at taking the necessary measures immediately in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court on October 24, 2019," said the new order issued by the DoT shortly after the superior court made its observations on Friday.

The department’s urgent action came after the Supreme Court ordered the managing directors and directors of telecommunications companies and other companies on Friday to explain why no contempt measures are taken against them for breaching their order to pay adjusted gross income (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to DoT.

Noting the breach of his order, a bank of Judge Arun Mishra, Judge S Abdul Nazeer and Judge M R Shah expressed anguish over the order approved by the DoT desk officer, maintaining the effect of his verdict on AGR.