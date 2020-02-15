Technology hiring strengthens – Up News Info Detroit

February 10, 2020

The Detroit tech industry is experiencing strong employment growth. Local employers published 268 new jobs during the past week and 580 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.

The technology industry also ranked second in terms of local employers who added new jobs. Last month, 146 companies filed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Major companies that contract locally in information technology include IPS Technology Services, Genius Business Solutions and SunSoft Technologies Inc.

Jobs published by IPS Technology Services last month in Detroit included software engineers and data analysts, while Genius Business Solutions hired project managers and software developers, and SunSoft Technologies Inc. looked for software engineers, systems engineers and engineers. of data.

