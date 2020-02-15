TCU women's rifle team looking for another national title – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU Rifle women's team is here to defend their national title once again this year.

As things stand, they are the most winning team in the history of the school with three national championships to their credit.

But what makes it even more impressive is that they are a women's team that regularly defeats teams that are made up of men and women.

During their successful career, the ladies of TCU have shot down teams of Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard rifles.

Senior student Katherine Miller said the reason is simple: women have their waist base, while men rely more on their shoulders, which allows women to have a more resistant injection.

And Lady Frogs with Horns love being an example to other young women about what can be achieved, said Kristen Hemphill, a sophomore.

"I would say that it is not technically seen as a women's sport, but it turns out that girls tend to be better at it," Hemphill said.

But for skeptics who believe the team has an advantage on competition day, Casey Lutz said he will let his action speak louder than words.