Tamar Braxton shows his inches in a new photo, and some fans are confused: David Adefeso's girlfriend sets his own rules

Tamar Braxton's progress in backward hair growth left many of his Instagram followers rolling on the floor laughing with one of his latest posts on the popular social media platform.

The interpreter "If I Don & # 39; t't You You,quot; appeared in the headlines in March 2018, when the long blond strands were cut and her change was strongly underlined by her short haircut.

The singer has since declared that her drastic transformation must be a sign of liberation. Even so, according to rumors, the change was mainly inspired by Braxton's divorce from his former spouse, Vincent Herbert.

At that time, Braxton addressed the rumors and declared that they were not true.

From his recent photo, it seems that Braxton has decided to have another opportunity to have a long mane because he let his hair grow, and now it is long enough to be tied in a small ponytail.

It didn't take long for his fans to notice the change and start commenting on it.

It seems that the singer is far from despair by the slow speed with which her hair grows, as she captioned her post with an inspiring message: “Stay motivated. It will be an amazing week. "

It was not long before Braxton's publication caught the attention of his numerous followers, and many of his fans were fascinated by his little ponytail.

Some Instagram users even stated that what Braxton had was not a ponytail, but an "oxtail,quot;, while others simply commented with laughing emojis.

A friend of Braxton said: "I woke up legitimately today, I thought about this, I went back to your Instagram just to let you know how silly you are by this subtitle. 😂"

This follower revealed: "Periodtt is growing his hair backwards,quot; Okay, the hair is coming back with full force. I also have a "pootie,quot; tail. Hahaha !! That phase of growth is hard! Keep winning, however, shugga!

This social media user declared: “Yasssss inches, baby! Lmaoooo isSis, they always say that people with this type of ponytail start 🤣🤣 you know they hate when you keep it real even though they say you're wrong 😂😂

Remember when Tamar was talking about Trina's ponytail 😂😂 ".

A confused backup asked: "What exactly are you showing us?"

This fan explained: “She has been constantly shaving her head for years. And she began to let it grow. "

Braxton sets his own rules with the help of his supportive boyfriend, David Adefeso.



