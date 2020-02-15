Talking about the coronavirus, but at what cost? The | Coronavirus outbreak

In Listening post this week: for a moment, China saw that public anger and real news about the coronavirus were not censored. How? In addition, the sound and fury of Indian news presenters.

Talking about the coronavirus, but at what cost?

The death of Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has caused collective outrage online.

Li was one of the first to give the alarm. Then he was arrested and forced to confess to having acted badly, spreading rumors, essentially for doing his job.

It is rare for the Chinese to openly criticize the government; even more rare when those censures on social networks are not instantly eliminated by censors.

And for Chinese journalists, a temporary window was opened for some forceful investigation reports. It seems that window has closed since then, replaced by what Beijing calls "managed transparency."

Jane Li, technology reporter, Quartz

Maria Repnikova – Assistant Professor, Georgia State University

Muyi Xiao – Image editor, ChinaFile

Liu Xin – Host and journalist, CGTN

Richard Gizbert talks with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, director of the Rappler news website, about the movement of President Rodrigo Duterte to close ABS-CBN, the country's main broadcaster.

Arnab Goswami and the news of hate in India

Over the past decade, Indians have witnessed the emergence of a new generation of news presenters: cheeky, aggressive, without nationalist apologies.

They exchange conflicts, fears and shows: it is a formula that tends to bear fruit in the rankings and online.

Meenakshi Ravi, from The Listening Post, looks closely at a leading practitioner of this news style: Republic TV's Arnab Goswami.

Pragya Tiwari – writer based in Delhi

Kunal Kamra – Comedian

Aditya Raj Kaul – Former senior editor, Republic TV

Manisha Pande – Executive Editor, Newslaundry

