Take a tour of the "MacGyver,quot; set with Lucas Till and Henry Ian Cusick – Up News Info Detroit

MacGyver He returns with a new episode entitled "Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed,quot; tonight at 8:00 PM ET / PT. Department of Defense General John Acosta (Xander Berkeley) recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military laboratory to find security flaws. When it is discovered that the general is planning an attack with the weapon, Phoenix must stop Acosta before loading the weapon.

To prepare for tonight's explosive episode, watch the behind-the-scenes video to see what it's like to be on set with Lucas Till, Henry Ian Cusick and the rest of the gang. Catch a new MacGyver Tonight from 8: 00-9: 00 PM ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access.