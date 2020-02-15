Syria: 800,000 displaced people face desperate conditions in camps | News

A military offensive in the last region controlled by the rebels in northwestern Syria is causing the greatest individual displacement of people since the conflict began nine years ago.

At least 800,000 people have fled the fighting since early December.

They are stranded in areas near the border with Turkey and suffer cold temperatures in overcrowded camps.

Hashem Ahelbarra from Al Jazeera reports from Hatay, near the border between Turkey and Syria.