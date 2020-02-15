Suspicious car theft frustrated by good Samaritans – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) These were moments of pure terror for a mother and her son until the good Samaritans jumped into action and thwarted an alleged car thief in the Fairfax District this week.

The cell phone video shows officers trying to handcuff a man who, they say, had just climbed into the car of a woman who stopped at the intersection of Poinsettia Place and Willoughby Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Rishi Chitkara was walking to a meeting minutes before it happened and hurried when he heard screams for help.

"I was reaching for the steering wheel, reaching for the transmission, the gearshift, and pressing the driver's leg trying to accelerate it and she parked the car, fortunately," Chitkara said.

After the driver took out the keys and opened the doors, Chitkara and a group of others tried to get the man out of the passenger seat.

“Physically he had to keep it at bay while the driver pulled his son from the back seat. That was the most frightening. She had a three year old boy tied on her back and crying, crying hysterically, ”he added.

Chitkara and the group of good Samaritans managed to get the man out. LAPD officers soon came and took over. The woman and her daughter were clearly shocked.

Los Angeles police say the man was arrested and then released.

Chitkara says the detective told him that the victim did not feel that this was a crime and that he did not want to press charges.

"If it's a mental illness, if it's substance abuse, I really hope he gets help," he said.