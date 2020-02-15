Supreme Court order on AGR quotas: Das says he will discuss internally if a problem arises – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLdd89cdcebf33237b01d496691640e7f811% %MINIFYHTMLdd89cdcebf33237b01d496691640e7f812%

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday that he will have internal discussions in the event of a problem arising from the Supreme Court order regarding AGR quotas. On Friday, the Supreme Court threatened contempt proceedings against senior executives of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecommunications companies for failing to comply with its directive to pay an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past installments.

Das did not offer any specific comments on the order, which could have ramifications in the banks in terms of their exposure to telecommunications companies with financial problems.



When asked about the order, Das said it would be deliberate internally, if problems arise.

On Friday, the president of the State Bank of India (OSI), Rajnish Kumar, said it was mandatory for telecommunications companies to find money and that it would be safe to presume that they would have already made some arrangements for it.

His comments came hours after the apex court order on adjusted gross income quotas (AGR) mattered.

Meanwhile, addressing the media after the RBI board meeting here, Das said credit growth is expected to pick up in the coming months.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also addressed the board, said the finance ministry was monitoring banks in the flow of credit to the agricultural sector.