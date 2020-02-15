Super Rugby Wrap: Bosses and Hurricanes Win, Mountaineers Leave It Late | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML0a662eb86cacd3e8bebca407a2274d2911% %MINIFYHTML0a662eb86cacd3e8bebca407a2274d2912%





The mountaineers celebrate their victory over the Brumbies

The Chiefs and Highlanders scored victories on Saturday, while the Highlanders won the victory with the last play of the game …

Sunwolves 17-43 Chiefs

Damian McKenzie played an important role, including scoring 11 points while the Chiefs continued their undefeated start in the 2020 Super Rugby season with a 43-17 victory over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Game creator All Blacks McKenzie missed the World Cup last year and most of the 2019 season with an ACL injury. However, he has had a strong return in the last two weeks after staying out of the opening round.

Damian McKenzie played a key role for the Bosses against the Wolves of the Sun

The hosts took the lead through Garth April, but the Warren Gatland team soon took control with the rapid-fire attempts of Solomon Alaimalo, followed by Brad Weber after an exit line.

Alaimalo and McKenzie combined so that the latter took the fourth attempt of the Chiefs, with Lachlan Boshier, Quinn Tupaea and Kaleb Trask grabbing the other attempts for the visiting side.

Jaba Bregvadza and Shogo Nakano went out in search of consolation scores for the home team on both sides of halftime.

Hurricanes 38-17 Sharks

Ben Lam runs in one of his two hurricane attempts

Ben Lam and Jordie Barrett led the way when the Hurricanes finished the undefeated start of the Sharks in the Super Rugby season at Westpac Stadium.

Lam ran in two attempts and Barrett kicked 13 points when the hosts achieved a great victory in a match that featured several long range attempts.

Barrett's early penalty ahead of hurricanes, but Sharks responded after Lukhanyo Am's interception prompted Michael Tambwe to score.

The teams were in neutral at 17-17 at half time when Wes Goosen and Ngani Laumape went for the Hurricanes, and Tyler Paul recovered the visitors while the replacement of Sanele Nohamba kicked a penalty.

However, it was all hurricanes in the second half as Lam's double, plus a new attempt by Dane Coles and Barrett's goal kicks led them to victory.

The Sharks, however, came out with injury concerns after Makazole Mapimpi and then Boeta Chamberlain failed in evaluations of head injuries.

Brumbies 22-23 Highlanders

Folau Fainga & # 39; a scored a hat-trick for the Brumbies, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory.

A last attempt attempt by Teariki Ben-Nicholas saw the mountaineers snatch the victory from the Brumbies in Canberra.

A hat-trick from Folau Fainga & # 39; a seemed to have been enough for the Australian team to secure the victory, with Ryan Lonergan kicking two penalties so that the home team also came to victory.

But in the final stages, James Lentjes forced a rotation that led to replacement No. 8 Ben-Nicholas crashed for visitors, with Josh Ioane kicking the game's winning conversion with his three penalties.

Ioane was also available to convert the other attempt of the Highlanders of Jona Nareki, while the visiting team also survived having Sio Tomkinson convicted of sin for a dangerous entry early in the second half.