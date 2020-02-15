Storm Dennis: Scottish Premier League matches of Rangers and Motherwell postponed | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcf5e3cc9171029639641d6141d72dc9511% %MINIFYHTMLcf5e3cc9171029639641d6141d72dc9512%

Motherwell vs. St Mirren was also suspended when Storm Dennis impacts the weekend's sports action





The surface of the Ibrox court failed an inspection at 12.30 p.m. of Saturday

%MINIFYHTMLcf5e3cc9171029639641d6141d72dc9515% %MINIFYHTMLcf5e3cc9171029639641d6141d72dc9516%

The Rangers game against Livingston in Ibrox is one of two Scottish Premier League games postponed due to a flooded throw in the middle of the Dennis storm.

A launch inspection at 12.30 pm on Saturday led to the game being canceled, and the surface was deemed unplayable.

The Rangers, who lost in Kilmarnock in the middle of the week, hoped to reduce Celtic's lead at the top of the table to seven points with a victory over Livingston, but the contest was canceled just before 1 p.m.

The rangers tweeted: "OFF: Today's @SPFL match against @LiviFCOfficial has been postponed due to weather conditions. A new date will be announced in due course."

Winds of up to 70 mph and up to a month of rain have been forecast for Saturday and, following the Ciara storm last week, it presents problems for clubs and events across the country.

The inclement weather also led to the postponement of Motherwell's scheduled home game against St Mirren in Fir Park.

After his own launch inspection at 12.30 p.m., it was decided that the game should be postponed taking into account the worsening of the forecast.

Motherwell's executive director Alan Burrows said on the club's official website: "We try our best to get the game going.

"Unfortunately we have suffered exceptional rains throughout the week, and in particular during the night until Saturday, which has continued until the day.

"It is also predicted that the rain will continue for as long as the game should have been played."

"This is the first postponement we have suffered due to the launch in more than five years."

"Our gardener and his staff do an amazing job and have done everything in their power to try to mitigate the need to cancel this match."