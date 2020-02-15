Storm Dennis: matches postponed by heavy rains and strong winds plague the United Kingdom | Soccer news

Last update: 02/15/20 10:50 AM

The rain and the strong winds of the storm Dennis cause postponements

The details of the games were canceled on Saturday in England and Scotland when the storm Dennis hits the country.

League One

Rochdale vs Tranmere Rovers

National League

AFC Fylde vs Maidenhead United
Aldershot Town vs Boreham Wood
Barnet vs Harrogate Town
Barrow vs Dagenham and Redbridge
Eastleigh vs Dover Athletic
FC Halifax Town vs Sutton United
Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool United
Wrexham vs Torquay United
Yeovil Town vs Chesterfield

