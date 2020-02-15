Stevenage 0 – 1 Salford City

Fighting Stevenage, they remain seven points behind safety after a 1-0 loss at home to Salford.

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored the winner when Boro paid the price for some splurges

The home team started with confidence, with Luther James-Wildin forcing Kyle Letheren to save the seventh minute.

Jake Cassidy shot a great effort in 19 minutes, before James Wilson approached with a curling iron at the other end seconds later.

Dan Kemp, the West Ham catcher, took a free kick for Boro at 26 minutes, before Cassidy was marginally out of the goal four minutes later.

Stevenage was hit when Thomas-Asante headed home from the center of Ibou Touray in 32 minutes.

Letheren made a brilliant effort to dump a Kemp effort after he reached the finish line just after the restart.

Charlie Lakin shot at close range at close range in the 55th minute, before Cassidy was inches apart with a bending effort 15 minutes from time.

Sub Tom Elliott headed with nine minutes left, but Boro now faces a desperate struggle to survive.